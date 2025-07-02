WORLD
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
"European Union has both the influence and responsibility to act decisively. Failure to act now will be devastating," says Eurochild.
The Israeli army has pursued a genocidal war on Gaza, killing more than 57,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, since October 2023. / AA
July 2, 2025

A leading child rights organisation has accused the EU of having a "double standard" on human rights by remaining silent in the face of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, particularly its effect on children.

Eurochild on Wednesday condemned the EU's lack of decisive action and urged the European Commission to push for an immediate and sustained ceasefire in Gaza, ensure full humanitarian access and suspend agreements with Israel until it complies with international law.

The organisation said Israel's blockade has deliberately restricted access to food, water and medical supplies, while aid convoys have come under fire. "This isn't a battle between two armies, but a campaign of violence against a starving population, where children are among the primary victims," it said.

It warned that the EU's failure to act damages its global credibility and risks enabling further atrocities, and undermining the international legal order.

"These war crimes would provoke a strong international response elsewhere," it said. "The European Union has both the influence and responsibility to act decisively. Failure to act now will be devastating," it added.

Despite international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a genocidal war on Gaza, killing more than 57,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, since October 2023.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
