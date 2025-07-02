TÜRKİYE
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
Türkiye will continue to strongly defend and support the Palestinian cause until Palestine gains its freedom, the Turkish foreign minister says.
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan meets with a Hamas delegation headed by the group's Shura Council Chairman Muhammad Darwish in Ankara. Photo: Turkish MFA / Others
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with a Hamas delegation headed by the Palestinian resistance group's Shura Council Chairman Muhammad Darwish in Ankara, Foreign Ministry sources said.

During the meeting on Wednesday, the latest developments in the ceasefire negotiations and the humanitarian situation in Gaza were discussed.

Fidan said that Türkiye's priority was to stop the massacre in Gaza and to deliver humanitarian aid as soon as possible.

He noted that the recent tensions in the region would not allow the genocide in Gaza to be forgotten.

Fidan emphasised that Palestine is a whole — comprising Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem — and that Türkiye would continue to strongly defend and support the Palestinian cause until Palestine gains its freedom.

SOURCE:TRT World
