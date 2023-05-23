On March 27, 1994, Recep Tayyip Erdogan became the Mayor of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, a period when his reputation grew as he adeptly tackled the city’s challenging issues. He managed Istanbul’s substantial garbage problem, particularly in the coastal region of Halic, and effectively addressed the metropolis’s water crisis by ensuring a steady supply for its inhabitants.

The narrative of Erdogan’s political career took a dramatic turn on December 12, 1997, when he was sentenced to prison and subsequently removed from his position as the Mayor of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality after reciting a poem in public.

After serving a four-month sentence, Recep Tayyip Erdogan launched the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) on August 14, 2001 – a pivotal moment in the country’s political journey.

Since taking over as the Prime Minister on March 15, 2003, Erdogan has put an end to coalition governments through an unbroken series of electoral victories. He also set about implementing essential democratic, social, and economic reforms.

These transformative changes enhanced Türkiye’s stability at home while simultaneously amplifying its presence in the international arena.

Erdogan’s winning streak in the elections continued nonstop, starting from July 22, 2007, followed by triumphs on June 12, 2011, and August 10, 2014. A referendum in 2017 approved his shift to a presidential system, and he further consolidated his position with re-election as president on June 24, 2018.

Economic and infrastructure development

In the initial stages of his administration, Erdogan guided a phase of substantial economic growth and evolution.

Under his guidance, Türkiye’s per capita income almost tripled, moving the nation into the ranks of the world’s most rapidly expanding economies.

Poverty reduced significantly, and the country ascended to become the 19th-largest economy, nearing a worth of $1 trillion. This marked improvement was partially the result of a strategic series of structural reforms and stability that intended to tightly integrate Türkiye into the global economy.

These measures spanned liberal economic policies, fostering entrepreneurship and implementing crucial banking sector reforms.

Erdogan has taken decisive measures to address the long-standing issue of neglected infrastructure in Türkiye’s history.

His administration has displayed a deep commitment to infrastructure development, making substantial investments across key sectors, including transportation, healthcare, and education.

Notable achievements under his leadership include the creation of national dual road networks and high-speed railways, construction of bridges and dams, as well as the expansion of airports in nearly every province of the country.

Furthermore, the establishment of new hospitals and schools has significantly contributed to the ongoing enhancement of Türkiye’s infrastructure landscape. An exemplar of Türkiye’s dedication to education is reflected in its remarkable enrolment rate for 6-14 year-olds, which ranks among the highest among OECD and partner countries.

Under Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s leadership, the healthcare system in Türkiye has witnessed a remarkable transformation, effectively tackling major challenges. The population gained access to top-quality universal healthcare services, while the introduction of city hospitals (Sehir Hastaneleri) aimed to cater to the comprehensive needs of each region, offering a wide range of medical facilities.

Moreover, Türkiye’s global presence expanded significantly, with an impressive 42 Turkish contractors making it to the world’s top 250 list, along with solid banking system and defence industry companies.

Additionally, Türkiye emerged as a vital hub for the Silk Road project and played a crucial role in facilitating the transfer of natural gas.

National defence industry

Türkiye has experienced significant advancements in its national defence industry, with a focus on reducing reliance on foreign suppliers and strengthening its military capabilities.

This strategic effort has resulted in notable achievements in the production of military equipment, including armoured vehicles, drones, naval vessels, and aircraft.

A particularly noteworthy development is the impressive progress in indigenous armed drones. Turkish drones, exemplified by the highly capable Bayraktar, have proven their effectiveness in conflicts like Karabakh and Ukraine. Türkiye has gained recognition as a major exporter of advanced drone systems, attracting significant media attention and acclaim.

Democratic packages

Contrary to the West’s unsubstantiated allegations, the media landscape in Türkiye has undergone a remarkable and positive transformation.

Today, there is a greater diversity of media outlets that foster increased criticism compared to the 1990s. Türkiye now boasts a range of free and opposition media platforms.

Critical voices also flourish across various social media channels, amplified by influential figures.

Additionally, civil liberties have expanded in Türkiye, bringing an end to the unresolved crimes that plagued the ’90s and creating a more inclusive environment for freedom of association.

Erdogan’s administration has played a pivotal role in improving the rights and status of minority groups, with a particular focus on the Kurdish population.

Efforts have been made to promote their identity, cultural rights, and language rights, including the introduction of state-supported Kurdish TV channels, Kurdish language and literature departments. These initiatives aim to rectify past restrictions and oversights.

Furthermore, measures have been implemented to safeguard and promote freedom of expression, association, and religion for smaller minority communities, such as Christians, Suryanis, Jews, and Armenians.

In the past, Türkiye’s democratic processes were frequently disrupted by military interventions.

However, Turkish citizens have consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to democracy, as evidenced by their united resistance against the 2016 military coup attempt.

This collective effort underscored their firm dedication to upholding democratic values and safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process.

Notably, on May 14, 2023, Turkish electoral participation reached extraordinary levels, with an exceptional 90 percent voter turnout. This remarkable engagement reflects the profound importance Turkish citizens place on shaping their democratic future and exercising their right to vote.

Increasing international influence

Erdogan’s administration has actively pursued the goal of expanding Türkiye’s influence on the international stage.

This has entailed a more assertive role in regional politics, particularly in conflicts such as Syria, Libya, and Karabakh. Additionally, Erdogan has sought to position Türkiye as a leader in the Muslim world and has emerged as one of the largest humanitarian donors globally, providing aid to those in need.

The growing international influence of Erdogan can be attributed to his charismatic leadership and skilled diplomatic endeavours.

He has fostered strong ties with various countries, notably focusing on Africa and the Balkans, while maintaining a delicate balance with major global powers.

In Africa, Erdogan has dedicated efforts to strengthen relationships, resulting in a substantial increase in the number of Turkish embassies from 12 to 45 since 2002. This has paved the way for enhanced economic partnerships, increased Turkish investments, and facilitated trade and investment relations.

In the context of Libya, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has played a significant role by extending military assistance and political support to the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), contributing to the ongoing conflict resolution efforts.

In the Balkans, Erdogan has actively pursued closer ties with countries in the region, placing emphasis on fostering economic cooperation and cultural exchanges.

This concerted effort has effectively expanded Türkiye’s influence in the area. Furthermore, Erdogan has demonstrated a skillful balancing act in relations between Russia and the West during the Ukraine crisis.

While maintaining a strategic partnership with Russia, he has also voiced support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and advocated for a peaceful resolution to the conflict. An exemplification of Erdogan’s adept handling of complex geopolitical dynamics can be seen in Türkiye’s role as a mediator in the Black Sea grain deal.

If Erdogan is re-elected as president on May 28, he aims to achieve a stronger Türkiye with the slogan ‘Türkiye Century’. This entails both robust economic development and independence in the national defence industry.

Erdogan, while maintaining a balanced relationship with the West and Russia, will also strive to establish more advanced relationships with Russia, Gulf countries, and Saudi Arabia.

In Türkiye, where approximately four million migrants reside, the opposition leader has vowed to “kick all refugees out of Türkiye” if voted to power.

In sharp contrast, Recep Tayyip Erdogan embraces a more compassionate approach towards refugees and remains committed to providing them with support and protection.

The measure of a true leader lies in his humanism, not political rhetoric.

