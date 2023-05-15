TÜRKİYE
Democracy was 'the winner' of Türkiye's May 14 elections: Erdogan
Turkish President Erdogan is hopeful that his alliance will emerge victorious from the May 28 runoff election by attracting more votes and achieving "a historical success.”
By giving People's Alliance a majority in Turkish parliament in Sunday's elections, Turkish people confirmed "trust and belief in us and our alliance," says Erdogan. / Photo: AA
May 15, 2023

Incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that regardless of the result, the winner of Türkiye's landmark elections was "Turkish democracy and the Turkish nation."

“We respect the nation's will manifested through ballot box," Erdogan said on Twitter on Monday, following the May 14 elections.

He said he believes his alliance will emerge victorious from the May 28 runoff election by attracting more votes, adding: “hopefully, we'll achieve a historical success.”

By giving the People's Alliance a majority in the Turkish parliament in Sunday's elections, Turkish people affirmed the “trust and belief in us and our alliance,” he added.

Earlier on Monday, the head of the nation’s election authority said Türkiye will hold a second-round runoff on May 28 to elect the president after no candidate won an outright majority in Sunday's poll.

The first round of voting ended with no candidate able to clear the required 50 percent threshold, but Erdogan took the lead with 49.51 percent of the vote, according to Ahmet Yener, the head of the Supreme Election Council (YSK).

READ MORE: Türkiye 2023 election goes to historic runoff

His closest competitor Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) chair and joint candidate for the six-party opposition Nation Alliance, secured 44.88 percent of the vote. They will face off in the second round on May 28.

Meanwhile, Sinan Ogan of the ATA Alliance got 5.17 percent, while Muharrem Ince, who withdrew from the presidential race late last week after ballots had already been printed, got 0.44 percent, Yener added.

Voter turnout was 88.92 percent, with turnout from Turkish citizens abroad at 52.69 percent, Yener said. Data entry continues for 35,874 ballots cast abroad, he noted.

READ MORE: Türkiye polls live updates: Presidential race heads to run-off on May 28

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
