More than 64.1 million Turkish citizens were registered to vote, including over 1.92 million who earlier cast their ballots at overseas polling stations.

Nearly 192,000 ballot boxes were set up for voters across Türkiye.

On May 14, no candidate won the required 50 percent in the first round, triggering the presidential runoff, although Erdogan took the lead with 49.52 percent.​​​​​​

On that day, Erdogan’s electoral alliance also won a majority of seats in parliament.

Leaders from around the world have congratulated President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his reelection as Türkiye's president in Sunday's runoff vote.

United States

President Joe Biden congratulated Erdogan in a Twitter message.

"Congratulations to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Türkiye on his re-election. I look forward to continuing to work together as NATO Allies on bilateral issues and shared global challenges," Biden said.

Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he appreciates Erdogan's contribution to strengthening "friendly" relations between Moscow and Ankara and expressed his readiness to continue "constructive dialogue" on the bilateral, regional and international agenda, the Kremlin said in a statement.

United Kingdom

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also congratulated Erdogan saying: "I look forward to continuing strong collaboration between our countries".

United Nations

"The Secretary-General congratulates President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his reelection as President of the Republic of Türkiye. He looks forward to further strengthening the cooperation between Türkiye and the United Nations," a spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement.

Hungary

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban praised Erdogan's "unquestionable election victory".

Hungarian President Katalin Novak said she is looking forward to working on strengthening their bilateral partnership.

"Türkiye's stability is crucial for Europe, and it can play an important role in achieving peace in Ukraine," she added on Twitter.

Videos posted on social media also showed celebrations in Syria and Azerbaijan after it Erdogan's victory became clear.

Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev also congratulated President Erdogan on reelection in a phone call, inviting him to visit Baku in the near future.

Libya

Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh said Erdogan's victory shows the renewal of the people's confidence in his successful projects and policies.

Italy

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that together, their two countries could "do more for global growth and stability".

Netherlands

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said he wishes Erdogan "every success in the years ahead".

"I look forward to continuing to strengthen Dutch-Turkish relations and working together as friends and allies," he said on Twitter.

Sweden

Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said "our common security is future priority".

Brazil

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva celebrated the Turkish president’s reelection, wishing him a "good mandate".

Qatar

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said on Twitter: "My dear brother, congratulations on your victory, and I wish you success in your new term, and that you achieve in it what the brotherly Turkish people aspire to in terms of progress and prosperity".

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates President Mohammed bin Zayed congratulated the Turkish president on his reelection victory, saying he is “looking forward to working together to further enhance the strategic partnership between our two countries".

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Ersin Tatar and Prime Minister Unal Ustel separately extended congratulations and stressed the importance of Erdogan's victory for their island nation.

Serbia

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic also congratulated Erdogan and the Turkish nation on their election victory.

Uzbekistan

In a phone call with Erdogan, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulated the Turkish president.

Georgia

Georgia's Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili called Erdogan his "great friend" and congratulated him "on his convincing re-election as the leader of Türkiye".

"We are eager to further enhance the bonds of friendship & strategic partnership," he said on Twitter.

Algeria

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune was also among the leaders congratulating the Turkish president on his reelection victory.

Iran

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi called Erdogan's re-election a "sign of the continued valuable trust of the Turkish people".

Lebanon​​​​​​​

In a phone call, Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati congratulated the Turkish president.

Venezuela

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro celebrated the "triumph" of "brother and friend" President Erdogan in Türkiye's runoff election.

Armenia

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Twitter: “Congratulations to President @RTErdogan on his re-election. Looking forward to continuing working together towards full normalisation of relations between our countries.”

Kosovo

Kosovo’s President Vjosa Osmani also said on social media: "As you continue to lead Türkiye towards new successes, I look forward to working together to build on our excellent cooperation."

"May the partnership between Kosovo and Türkiye continue to grow stronger," she added in Turkish.

Albania

In the Balkans, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and Montenegro’s former President Milo Djukanovic also congratulated Erdogan.

Bosnia

Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik congratulated Erdogan's "historical victory" in the country's first-ever presidential run-off.

"Voters again elected you as their leader! This decision of the voters is not important for the Republic of Türkiye only, but for the world!" he said on Twitter.

Zambia

Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema was among the first sub-Saharan African leaders to congratulate Erdogan on his reelection, saying in a tweet: "We look forward to deepening our strategic partnership for greater peace, prosperity and progress of both our countries."

Belarus

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said the result is a sign of the trust of the Turkish people.

Somalia

"Congratulations brotherly and friendly Türkiye," tweeted the office of Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

“I extend heartfelt congratulations to my brother, President @RTErdogan, on his successful re-election!” said Hamza Abdi Barre, Somalia’s prime minister.

“This demonstrates the trust and support for your leadership. We look forward to seeing the bonds between our two brotherly nations grow and our nations prosper.”

Guinea-Bissau

Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo expressed his "warm and sincere congratulations" to Erdogan, saying bilateral relations between Guinea-Bissau and Türkiye will continue to be strengthened.

Senegal

Senegalese President Macky Sall also sent his congratulations in a tweet, saying: “Warm congratulations to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his brilliant reelection as President of the Republic of Türkiye. I wish him every success in his new mandate".

Chad

Chad's transitional President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno said he was delighted with the re-election of President Erdogan.

Cuba

Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel was also among the world leaders celebrating Erdogan's victory, wishing him success in his duties and reiterating his willingness to continue promoting ties of friendship and cooperation between their countries.

Turkmenistan

Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow also held a phone call with the Turkish president

Oman

Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tarik congratulated Erdogan on his new term and wished him and the Turkish people success, progress and prosperity, and for the friendship and cooperative relations between the two countries to further develop and grow.

Norway

"Norway congratulates Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his reelection as President of #Türkiye. Türkiye is an important friend and partner to Norway and a vital ally in NATO. I look forward to continue to strengthen and deepen our relationship @RTErdogan," Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said on Twitter.

Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara also wished Erdogan all the best, saying their two countries will continue their excellent cooperation in the interest of their people.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent a cable of congratulations to Erdogan on his reelection.

The Crown Prince extended his best wishes of success to President Erdogan and wished the brotherly people of the Republic of Türkiye further progress and prosperity.

Bahrain

Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa wished Erdogan every success in his presidential duties to achieve the aspirations of the brotherly Turkish people for more progress and prosperity.

Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also issued a statement congratulating Erdogan on his new term. "I look forward to continuing to work with President Erdogan to strengthen our countries’ ties as long-standing NATO Allies and make progress on shared priorities. Canada also remains committed to supporting Türkiye as it rebuilds after the devastating earthquake(s) in the region earlier this year," it said.

Malaysia

Early on Monday, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim congratulated President Erdogan on his reelection.

“Türkiye will continue to play (a) constructive role as an impo rtant regional and global player,” Ibrahim said on Twitter.

“Malaysia looks forward to working closely with Türkiye to further elevate our existing excellent bilateral relations,” he added.

Ethiopia

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali congratulated the Turkish president on his re-election win in Sunday’s presidential runoff, saying: “I look forward to further strengthening the relations between our two countries.”

India

Prime Minister Narendra Singh Modi also congratulated him, and said: “I am confident that our bilateral ties and cooperation on global issues will continue to grow in the coming times".

Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said: “Türkiye has shown an example of an open, competitive, and democratic election” in his congratulatory message.

Paraguay

“Our congratulations to the president @RTErdogan for the electoral victory for a new term and to the Turkish people for this democratic day,” also said Marito Abdo, Paraguay’s president.

Argentina

Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez also said: “I wish that we continue working for the benefit of our peoples and that we consolidate co operation in satellites, nuclear medicine, and mining,” and congratulated Erdogan on his election win.

Bolivia

“We salute the popular and democratic will of the brotherly people of the Republic of Türkiye, in the reelection of the president @RTErdogan, to whom we wish success in his mandate and we ratify our ties of friendship and bilateral cooperation,” said Luis Arce, Bolivia’s president, on Twitter.

Ecuador

Guillermo Lasso, Ecuador’s president, said: “Our commitment to continue working together for the well-being of our nations,” in his congratulatory message for Erdogan.

Guatemala

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei said: “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @RTErdogan for winning again in the democratic elections in Türkiye. I very much see that the prosperous relations between our countries will continue on the indicated path,” on Twitter.

Australia

“Congratulations to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election. I look forward to further strengthening the longstanding, friendly bilateral ties between Australia and Türkiye,” also said Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Kazakhstan

Kazakh President Kassym Jomart Tokayev said: “Historical bonds of friendship and solidarity unite our countries. This comprehensive cooperation strategy will be further developed.”

Indonesia

"Warmest congratulations to my dear brother President Erdogan @RTErdogan of Türkiye on his re-election. Ready to continue & strengthen Indonesia-Türkiye long-standing strategic partnership, for the benefit of our peoples," said Joko Widodo, the president of Indonesia said.

Lithuania

Congratulating Erdogan, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said: “Looking forward to welcoming you at the NATO Summit in Vilnius July 11-12 & working together to strengthen Allied security & helping Ukraine to succeed! Alliance unity is our power!”

Organization of Turkic States

Kubanychbek Omuraliev, secretary general of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), also congratulated Erdogan on his historic runoff victory.

"I offer my sincere congratulations to President Erdogan for his victory in the 2nd round of the Presidential Elections of the Republic of Turkiye, May this result bring the best for the Republic of Turkiye, the brotherly Turkish nation and the whole Turkic world," Omuraliev said on Twitter.

China

China extended greetings to Erdogan, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing.

"We support Turkey to follow the development path in line with its own national realities, and we believe that it will achieve new successes in development under the leadership of President Erdogan", she said.

Greece

Greek caretaker Prime Minister Ioannis Sarmas congratulated Erdogan on his election victory.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh’s President Mohammed Shahabuddin also congratulated Erdogan on winning the presidential election, according to the state news agency.

"Your re-election to the highest position in the Republic of Turkiye is testimony to the trust and confidence that the people of Turkey have in you and in your charismatic leadership," he said.

South Korea

South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol congratulated Erdogan through Twitter, saying he is looking forward to “continuing to work with you to further enhance South Korea – Türkiye Strategic Partnership and deepen the brotherhood of our people.”