US
2 min read
Texas flood death toll rises to 119 as search and criticism continue
Officials say 161 people remain missing as attention turns to delayed emergency alerts and lack of warning systems.
Texas flood death toll rises to 119 as search and criticism continue
Texas flood death toll rises to 119 as search and criticism continue / AP
July 10, 2025

The death toll from flash floods in Texas has climbed to at least 119, with rescue teams continuing to search for the more than 170 people still missing, officials said.

Kerr County, the worst-hit region, reported 95 deaths, including 59 adults and 36 children.

Authorities said 27 bodies remain unidentified.

The rest of the fatalities occurred in nearby counties.

As recovery operations expand, public scrutiny has intensified over the state’s emergency alert system.

Investigations by Texas Public Radio and KSAT reveal that a 4:22 am request for a mass-alert message was delayed due to approval issues, leaving some residents unaware of the flood threat until hours later.

"There are 161 people believed to be missing in Kerr County alone," officials said.

Among them are five campers and one counsellor from Camp Mystic, an all-girls summer camp near the Guadalupe River.

Residents returning to their homes are confronting widespread destruction.

Officials urged people to avoid interfering with search teams, as heavy equipment is being used to clear debris.

"It’s an all-hands-on-deck situation," said Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha.

"These questions need to be answered — to the families of the missed loved ones, to the public, to the people who put me in this office," he added.

The lack of a siren system and inconsistencies in communication have drawn growing frustration.

Since 2015, Kerr County has applied for federal grants to build a proper flood warning system.

On Sunday, the Trump administration declared the floods a "major disaster" and deployed federal resources to aid recovery.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday said the state has deployed more than 2,200 personnel and 1,200 vehicles and equipment assets in response to the flooding.

Over 20 state agencies are involved in ongoing recovery and support operations.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us