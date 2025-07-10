The death toll from flash floods in Texas has climbed to at least 119, with rescue teams continuing to search for the more than 170 people still missing, officials said.

Kerr County, the worst-hit region, reported 95 deaths, including 59 adults and 36 children.

Authorities said 27 bodies remain unidentified.

The rest of the fatalities occurred in nearby counties.

As recovery operations expand, public scrutiny has intensified over the state’s emergency alert system.

Investigations by Texas Public Radio and KSAT reveal that a 4:22 am request for a mass-alert message was delayed due to approval issues, leaving some residents unaware of the flood threat until hours later.

"There are 161 people believed to be missing in Kerr County alone," officials said.

Among them are five campers and one counsellor from Camp Mystic, an all-girls summer camp near the Guadalupe River.

Residents returning to their homes are confronting widespread destruction.

Officials urged people to avoid interfering with search teams, as heavy equipment is being used to clear debris.

"It’s an all-hands-on-deck situation," said Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha.

"These questions need to be answered — to the families of the missed loved ones, to the public, to the people who put me in this office," he added.

The lack of a siren system and inconsistencies in communication have drawn growing frustration.

Since 2015, Kerr County has applied for federal grants to build a proper flood warning system.

On Sunday, the Trump administration declared the floods a "major disaster" and deployed federal resources to aid recovery.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday said the state has deployed more than 2,200 personnel and 1,200 vehicles and equipment assets in response to the flooding.

Over 20 state agencies are involved in ongoing recovery and support operations.