Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Palestinians in Gaza should have the "freedom of choice" to leave the territory if they wish, but denied that Israel or the United States are seeking to forcibly relocate them.

Speaking to reporters at Capitol Hill, Netanyahu pushed back against media reports claiming that he and US President Donald Trump are promoting plans to expel Palestinians from Gaza.

"I want to inform you something that will shock the various reports that come out. President Trump and I have a common goal," he said.

Netanyahu listed that shared goal as securing the release of Israeli hostages, ending Hamas government, and ensuring Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel.

"In pursuing this common goal, we have a common strategy. Not only do we have a common strategy, we have common tactics. This doesn't involve pressure, doesn't involve coercion. It involves full coordination," he said.

The comments come days after Trump hosted Netanyahu at the White House, where they discussed regional issues, including ceasefire efforts and Gaza's future.

During their meeting, Trump was asked whether a Palestinian relocation plan was still on the table.

He said the US has "great cooperation" from neighbouring countries willing to accept Palestinians.

Netanyahu added that they were “getting close to finding several countries” and emphasised that Palestinians who wish to leave Gaza should be given that opportunity.

"We're not pushing out anyone," Netanyahu said.

"I don't think that's President Trump's suggestion. His suggestion was giving them a choice."

"The Palestinians should have the freedom of choice right," he continued.

Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza

Israel has been carrying out a genocidal war in Gaza since October 2023.

Palestinians have recorded killings of more than 57,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children.



Some 11,000 Palestinians are feared buried under rubble of annihilated homes, according to Palestine's official WAFA news agency.



Experts, however, contend that the actual death toll significantly exceeds what the Palestinian authorities in Gaza have reported, estimating it could be around 200,000.

Washington allocates $3.8 billion in annual military funding to its long-standing ally Israel.



Since October 2023, the US has spent more than $22 billion supporting Israel's wars in Gaza and other neighbouring countries.



Despite senior US officials criticising Israel regarding the high civilian death toll in Gaza, Washington has, thus far, resisted calls to place conditions on any arms transfers.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Separately, Israel is facing a genocide case brought by South Africa at the International Court of Justice over its military campaign in the enclave.