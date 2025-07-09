WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Israeli court extends detention of 7 soldiers accused of sexually abusing fellow servicemembers
The troops, part of the Air Force’s Arrow unit, face charges including sodomy and abuse of junior soldiers over a six-month period.
Israeli court extends detention of 7 soldiers accused of sexually abusing fellow servicemembers
Israeli court extends detention of 7 soldiers accused of sexually abusing fellow servicemembers / AP
July 9, 2025

An Israeli military court has extended the detention of seven soldiers suspected of committing sexual offences, abuse and threats against younger members of their unit, according to Israeli media.

The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported that the court ordered the soldiers held for an additional six days.

The accused are part of the Israeli Air Force’s Arrow missile defence unit and were arrested on Tuesday following internal investigations into the alleged assault of fellow servicemembers.

"The offences were committed over the past six months as part of 'seniority games' and lasted for several weeks, allegedly including acts of sodomy," the report said.

Military police are continuing their investigation.

The Israeli army has not issued a public statement about the case.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us