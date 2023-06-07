TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan proposes int'l probe on dam collapse in calls with Zelenskyy, Putin
In separate calls with his Ukrainian and Russian counterparts, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Ankara will resolutely continue its efforts to establish peace between Moscow and Kiev.
Erdogan proposes int'l probe on dam collapse in calls with Zelenskyy, Putin
In his call with Putin, Erdogan also underlines the importance that the whole world attaches to the continuation of the Ankara-brokered Black Sea grain deal. / Photo: AA
June 7, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has proposed setting up an international commission to investigate the destruction of Ukraine's Kakhovka dam in calls with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts.

In a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, Erdogan said the commission can include the participation of experts from Russia, Ukraine, the United Nations, and the international community, including Türkiye.

Erdogan made the same proposal during a separate call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying that "it is important to carry out a comprehensive investigation into the explosion at the Kakhovka dam in a way that leaves no room for suspicion."

Erdogan told Zelenskyy that a negotiation method, similar to that regarding the Black Sea grain corridor, could be pursued to address the dam issue, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Moscow and Kiev have traded blame for the breaching of the hydroelectric dam, which lies on the front line between Russian and Ukrainian forces. Its collapse early on Tuesday by a reported blast has sent floodwaters across a war zone and forced thousands to flee.

Moscow accused Ukraine of attempting to cut Russian-annexed Crimea off the freshwater it receives from the Kakhovka Reservoir, formed by the dam, while Kiev claimed that Russia tries to slow an expected counteroffensive.

Black Sea grain deal

Emphasising that it will not be possible to prevent the human losses that occur every day as the conflicts continue, Erdogan told Zelenskyy that Türkiye will resolutely continue its efforts to establish peace between Russia and Ukraine.

In his call with Putin, Erdogan underlined the importance that the whole world attaches to the continuation of the Black Sea grain deal, saying the agreement they established through joint efforts plays a vital role in tackling the global food crisis.

Erdogan also told Putin that the continuation of consultations with the UN to remove obstacles to the export of Russian grain and fertilizers is beneficial.

Emphasizing that Türkiye is determined to continue to make the necessary efforts to establish peace between Moscow and Kiev, Erdogan said Ankara is ready to sincerely provide all necessary support to end the conflicts.

RelatedErdogan continued to mediate in global events despite polls, quakes at home
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us