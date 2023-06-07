Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has proposed setting up an international commission to investigate the destruction of Ukraine's Kakhovka dam in calls with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts.

In a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, Erdogan said the commission can include the participation of experts from Russia, Ukraine, the United Nations, and the international community, including Türkiye.

Erdogan made the same proposal during a separate call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying that "it is important to carry out a comprehensive investigation into the explosion at the Kakhovka dam in a way that leaves no room for suspicion."

Erdogan told Zelenskyy that a negotiation method, similar to that regarding the Black Sea grain corridor, could be pursued to address the dam issue, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Moscow and Kiev have traded blame for the breaching of the hydroelectric dam, which lies on the front line between Russian and Ukrainian forces. Its collapse early on Tuesday by a reported blast has sent floodwaters across a war zone and forced thousands to flee.

Moscow accused Ukraine of attempting to cut Russian-annexed Crimea off the freshwater it receives from the Kakhovka Reservoir, formed by the dam, while Kiev claimed that Russia tries to slow an expected counteroffensive.

Black Sea grain deal

Emphasising that it will not be possible to prevent the human losses that occur every day as the conflicts continue, Erdogan told Zelenskyy that Türkiye will resolutely continue its efforts to establish peace between Russia and Ukraine.

In his call with Putin, Erdogan underlined the importance that the whole world attaches to the continuation of the Black Sea grain deal, saying the agreement they established through joint efforts plays a vital role in tackling the global food crisis.

Erdogan also told Putin that the continuation of consultations with the UN to remove obstacles to the export of Russian grain and fertilizers is beneficial.

Emphasizing that Türkiye is determined to continue to make the necessary efforts to establish peace between Moscow and Kiev, Erdogan said Ankara is ready to sincerely provide all necessary support to end the conflicts.