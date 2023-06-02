Türkiye under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to fostering peace and stability within its region and beyond – from its intervention and involvement in the conflicts in Libya, Syria, Azerbaijan and Ukraine to its proactive foreign policy encompassing the world.

Despite the focus on the historic May elections and the devastation of the February 6 twin earthquakes that killed at least 50,000 people in the country, President Erdogan has maintained diplomatic efforts for the resolution of international disputes, showcasing Türkiye’a unwavering dedication to international diplomacy even during periods of crucial domestic importance.

Türkiye, internationally praised for its unique mediator role between conflicting sides, has increased its diplomatic missions worldwide in the last decade to increase its influence.

President Erdogan’s involvement and strategic approach have played a pivotal role in these endeavours and enhanced his stature as a statesman with close rapport with world leaders.

Here is a look at Türkiye’s most crucial mediation efforts under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Ukraine

Türkiye’s mediation in the Ukraine conflict has solidified its diplomatic stature.

President Erdogan's engagement and shuttle diplomacy between Russia and Ukraine has contributed to the de-escalation of tensions and paved the way for the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Under the deal signed in July 2022, more than 30 million tons of grain have been exported from Ukraine to countries in dire need, mainly in Africa and the Middle East.

Erdogan assumed a unique role as a leader who has a direct line of contact with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The parties met in Istanbul on May 10-11 for negotiations on another extension of the deal, just days before the elections, once again demonstrating Ankara’s commitment to global issues even at times of significant domestic activity.

Libya

In Libya's civil war, Türkiye has supported the internationally-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA).

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's diplomatic efforts have facilitated dialogue between warring factions, resulting in a ceasefire and subsequent political negotiations.

Even throughout the election campaign period in Türkiye, President Erdogan met with Libya’s Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah multiple times, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to peace and stability in the region.

In one instance, Erdogan met Dbeibah along with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev at Istanbul’s Teknofest just a couple of hours before reappearing on the campaign trail in Izmir.

Syria

Türkiye’s involvement in Syria has been multifaceted, focusing on addressing humanitarian concerns and promoting regional stability.

Erdogan's initiatives have included providing aid to Syrian refugees, fighting all forms of terrorism, establishing safe zones, and hosting peace talks with key players such as Russia.

During the elections, Türkiye’s hosting of Syrians also became a campaign issue, as the opposition hoped to capitalise on its populist and xenophobic rhetoric against the refugees.

However, President Erdogan never strayed from his humanitarian approach to the issue despite suggestions that it could cost him crucial votes.

He announced that Türkiye and Qatar have been working on a project to relocate at least one million Syrian refugees from Türkiye to a safe zone inside northern Syria.

Azerbaijan-Armenia

Another notable example of Türkiye’s mediation efforts under President Erdogan's leadership is its involvement in the Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict over the disputed region of Karabakh.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Karabakh, a territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

In the fall of 2020, Azerbaijan liberated several cities, villages and settlements from Armenian occupation after 44 days of intense fighting that ended with a Russian-brokered peace agreement.

Türkiye has provided significant political support to Azerbaijan during and after the conflict, reaffirming its commitment to the Azerbaijani cause of re-taking lands occupied by Armenia over two decades ago.

President Erdogan openly expressed solidarity with Azerbaijan, condemning Armenia's occupation of Karabakh and emphasising the need for a just and lasting resolution.

However, Türkiye has also focused on engaging with Armenia, as both states assigned envoys to negotiate the normalisation of ties.

Symbolically, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was one of the first to congratulate Erdogan on his election victory.

Sudan

In the wake of the armed conflict between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, President Erdogan expressed Türkiye’s readiness to host talks and mediate the conflict.

On May 9, in a phone call with Sudan’s army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan, Erdogan said Türkiye would continue its efforts in contact with the UN to ensure that the urgent humanitarian needs of the Sudanese people are met.

This has also come at a time when Erdogan faced elections in his own country, deemed the most important of all time.

Still Recep Tayyip Erdogan remained committed to Türkiye’s efforts to address the urgent humanitarian needs of the Sudanese people by engaging with the UN and other stakeholders.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's leadership in Türkiye has showcased his remarkable resilience in maintaining diplomatic efforts.

Upon winning the elections, Erdogan has once again reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to international peace and security, stating that Türkiye aims “to establish a belt of security and peace from Europe to the Black Sea, from the Caucasus and the Middle East to North Africa."

Türkiye’s continued diplomatic focus under Erdogan's leadership is a testament to the country's dedication to international diplomacy and its pursuit of global peace and stability.