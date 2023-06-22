WORLD
2 MIN READ
Casualties as three refugee boats sink off Tunisia
Boat disasters in Mediterranean Sea leave three dead and 12 African refugees and migrants unaccounted for while coastguard rescues 152 others off Tunisia's Sfax city.
Casualties as three refugee boats sink off Tunisia
Refugees navigate on a metal boat as they are spotted by Tunisian coastguard at sea during their attempt to cross to Italy, off Sfax, Tunisia on April 27, 2023. / Photo: Reuters Archive
June 22, 2023

At least 12 African refugees and migrants remain missing and three have died after three boats sank off Tunisia as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy, a judicial official has said, amidst a sharp rise in refugee boats from the North African country.

The coastguard rescued 152 others off the southern city of Sfax, Faouzi Masmoudi told Reuters news agency on Thursday.

Tunisia is a major North African stepping stone for refugees and migrants trying to reach Europe at risk of their lives.

With refugees and migrants, mainly from sub-Saharan Africa, undertaking perilous sea crossings from Tunisia in unprecedented numbers, European authorities have been seeking reinforced action from Tunisia.

In the first three months of this year, Tunisian authorities intercepted 13,000 people on boats off Tunisia's eastern port city of Sfax, a main route to Europe for sub-Saharan Africans, who don't need visas to travel to Tunisia.

As well as working to reduce refugee flows from Tunisia, European authorities have offered aid to stabilize the North African country, which is in the midst of its deepest economic crisis in a generation.

RelatedWestern media under fire for slanted coverage of refugee tragedy, Titan sub
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us