Erdogan says PKK activities in Sweden 'unacceptable'
Turkish President Erdogan to German Chancellor Scholz during a phone call that PKK supporters in Sweden continue to organise demonstrations, recruit people, and "finance terror groups".
Several NATO allies, including the US, hope Türkiye to approve Sweden's NATO bid ahead of a summit in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, set for July 11-12, but there are still several outstanding issues that Ankara says Stockholm must fulfill before it will give its approval. (Photo: AA) / AA
June 28, 2023

It is “unacceptable” for Ankara that PKK supporters in Sweden to organise demonstrations and recruit people and provide financial support for terror groups, the Turkish president said.

Erdogan's remarks came during a phone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, according to a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate.

Erdogan and Scholz addressed bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues, stressing the necessity of increasing cooperation.

The Turkish president told Scholz that Sweden is taking steps in the right direction, citing Stockholm’s recent anti-terrorism moves, but said Ankara finds it “unacceptable” that the YPG/PYD/PKK supporters in Sweden continue to organise demonstrations, recruit people, and provide financial support to terrorist groups.

Finland and Sweden applied for NATO membership soon after Russia launched its war on Ukraine in February 2022.

Although Türkiye approved Finland's membership to NATO, it is waiting for Sweden to abide by a trilateral memorandum signed last June in Madrid to address Ankara's security concerns.

Several NATO allies, including the US, hope Türkiye will approve Sweden's accession process ahead of a summit in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, set for July 11-12.

Sweden passed an anti-terror law in November hoping Ankara would approve its bid to join NATO. The law, effective June 1, allows authorities to prosecute individuals who support terror groups.

The Turkish and German leaders also discussed the latest developments in Russia, but no additional details were provided in the statement.

