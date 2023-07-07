Friday, July 7, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodoymyr Zelenskyy are meeting in Istanbul for talks.

After one-on-one talks at the Vahdettin Mansion, Erdogan and Zelenskyy will hold inter-delegation meetings to discuss bilateral relations, regional and international issues.

The topics include the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine war, the Black Sea grain deal which is set to expire on July 17 and ensuring peace and stability in the Black Sea region.

The leaders are also expected address a joint news conference after the meeting.

Zelenskyy tweeted on his arrival that the meeting would cover next week's NATO summit, "security guarantees", and a Ukrainian grain export deal with Russia that Türkiye helped broker last year.

1908 GMT — US says it will send cluster munitions to Ukraine

The United States has announced that it will provide cluster munitions to Ukraine for the first time as Kiev's forces push ahead with a counteroffensive against Russian forces.

The move has drawn sharp criticism from rights groups due to the danger unexploded bomblets pose even after a conflict has ended, but Washington said it had received assurances from Kiev that it would seek to minimise the risk to civilians.

A new military aid package "will provide Ukraine with additional artillery systems and ammunition, including highly effective and reliable dual-purpose improved conventional munitions (DPICM)," the Pentagon said in a statement, referring to cluster munitions.

1838 GMT —Ukraine 'will not be joining NATO' as result of next week's summit: White House

Ukraine's proposed entrance into the NATO alliance will be discussed but not decided at next week's summit in Vilnius, the White House has said.

Ukraine's pathway to NATO will be discussed at the summit, but Kiev "still has further steps that it needs to take before membership" and "will not be joining" at the current time, said White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

1825 GMT — UN aid chief tells Russia to not 'chuck away' Black Sea grain deal

If Russia does not agree to extend a deal allowing the safe export of grain and fertiliser from Ukrainian ports, it is unlikely Western states will continue cooperating with UN officials helping Moscow with its exports, United Nations aid chief has said.

Russia has threatened to quit the deal, which expires on July 17, because several demands to dispatch its own grain and fertiliser have not been met.

"The world has seen the value of the Black Sea Initiative ... this isn't something you chuck away," the UN's Martin Griffiths told reporters.

The Türkiye-brokered the Black Sea Grain Initiative with Russia and Ukraine in July 2022 to help tackle a global food crisis worsened by Moscow's war with its neighbour and blockade of Ukrainian Black Sea ports.

1435 GMT —Russia must not endanger Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant safety: UK

Russia must not further endanger the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has said.

"The IAEA must have full access to inspect the plant and ensure nuclear safety and security," he said on Twitter, referring to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

1000 GMT — Kremlin says will 'closely follow' Zelenskyy, Erdogan talks

Russia will closely follow Friday's talks between Erdogan and Zelenskyy, the Kremlin said.

"Of course, we will follow the results of the negotiations very closely. We maintain our constructive partnership relations with Ankara, value these relations and feel reciprocity from the Turkish side," spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters at a press briefing in Moscow.

The spokesperson also praised efforts of the Turkish president aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, which broke out last year in February.

"Erdogan has repeatedly made great efforts to resolve various problems in the context of the Ukrainian conflict, played a mediating role, and this role was highly appreciated by the president of Russia," he said.

0933 GMT — Invitation to join NATO will demonstrate alliance's courage and strength: Zelenskyy

Ahead of a key NATO summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius later this month, Zelenskyy said an invitation to his country for membership would demonstrate the alliance's "courage and strength."

"All that is needed is an invitation. We understand that there may be difficulties with this or that wording in order to get the united support of all partners from the Alliance," Zelenskyy said at a joint press conference late Thursday with his Czech counterpart Petr Pavel during an official visit to Prague.

"However, I believe that this is such a moment — a great chance to show courage and strength of the entire Alliance."

0644 GMT — EU boosts ammo production for Ukraine

EU negotiators have sealed a plan to boost ammunition production in the bloc, as part of a push to arm Ukraine and restock depleted arsenals.

The 500-million-euro ($545 million) Act in Support of Ammunition Production — or ASAP — is aimed at ramping up the manufacture of artillery shells and missiles.

"This is yet another proof of the EU's unwavering commitment to supporting Ukraine," said Margarita Robles, the defence minister of Spain, which currently holds the EU's rotating presidency.

Brussels says it hopes to boost production capacity in the bloc to a million shells a year within the next 12 months as European allies struggle to keep up supplies for Ukraine's fight against Russia.

0552 GMT — IAEA making progress on Zaporizhzhia access: Grossi

The UN's nuclear watchdog is "making progress" on inspecting several parts of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine after claims it had been mined, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi has said.

Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of planning a provocation at the site, raising alarm over risks of a radioactive disaster at Europe's largest nuclear plant.

Earlier this week, Grossi said the watchdog had requested access to the rooftops of two reactor units, as well as parts of the turbine halls and cooling systems.

"We have been able to complete the tours of the cooling ponds and other places," Grossi said, adding they had "not seen any indications of explosives or mines."

