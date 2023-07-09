TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan, Biden to hold one-on-one meeting at NATO Vilnius Summit
In a phone call, Turkish President Erdogan and US President Biden engage in discussions regarding Sweden's NATO membership bid, sale of F-16 jets.
Erdogan, Biden to hold one-on-one meeting at NATO Vilnius Summit
Both presidents of Türkiye and the United States have discussed a range of international matters over their phone call. / Photo: AA Archive
July 9, 2023

The presidents of Türkiye and the United States have agreed to have a one-on-one meeting at an upcoming NATO summit in Lithuania's capital Vilnius.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call with United States President Joe Biden on Sunday, discussing a range of matters including Sweden's bid to join NATO, said a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate.

On Sweden's ongoing efforts for NATO membership, which have faced opposition from Ankara due to security- and terrorism-related concerns, Erdogan told Biden that Stockholm took "correct steps" by passing recent anti-terror amendments.

However, these were nullified by flagrant demonstrations by sympathisers of the PKK terror group, the president added.

He also said it would be incorrect to associate Sweden's NATO accession bid with the sale of F-16 jets to Türkiye while thanking his US counterpart for his support to Ankara on its desire to purchase the fighter aircraft from Washington.

RelatedErdogan slams PKK activities in Sweden in phone call with Dutch PM

Türkiye's potential EU membership

The two leaders also discussed Türkiye's European Union accession process and Ukraine's position vis-a-vis NATO during the call.

Underlining that Türkiye has been principled and honest in joining the EU, Erdogan said Ankara wanted to revive its accession process for full membership in the bloc.

He added that Türkiye wanted leading EU countries and the bloc's leadership to give a clear and strong message of support for its membership during the Vilnius summit.

RelatedTurkish foreign minister, US counterpart discuss NATO, Ukraine over phone
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us