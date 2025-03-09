TÜRKİYE
Latakia clashes aim to disrupt Syria's restraint policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasised that neither the regional countries nor Türkiye support any initiatives that would undermine Syria's stability.
Hakan Fidan made the remarks at a joint press conference on Sunday during a summit of foreign ministers of Türkiye, Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon, and Syria. / AA
March 9, 2025

On recent clashes in Syria between government forces and ousted Assad loyalists, the Turkish foreign minister said there has been an "effort to derail the Syrian government's weeks-long policy of not reacting to provocations."

Speaking in Amman, Jordan, Hakan Fidan also stressed the importance of Alawites, Christians, Druze, and Nusayris in Syria avoiding involvement in any provocations.

He made the remarks at a joint press conference on Sunday during a summit of foreign ministers of Türkiye, Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon, and Syria.

The countries’ foreign and defence ministers, along with intelligence chiefs and military leaders, attended the meeting. They discussed cooperation on security, counterterrorism, and the fight against organised crime, as well as broader regional dynamics.

From Türkiye, Fidan, National Defence Minister Yasar Guler, and National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief Ibrahim Kalin attended the meeting.

Fidan said they discussed issues related to Syria's stability, including counterterrorism and regional terrorist activities, adding: "We are, of course, committed to fully supporting the newly formed government in Syria and backing all of its efforts to stabilise the country."

He emphasised that neither the regional countries nor Türkiye support any initiatives that would undermine Syria's stability, stressing that they have consistently advocated for the protection of civilians' lives, property, and cultural rights.

In recent days, Syria’s coastal provinces of Latakia and Tartus have seen coordinated attacks by loyalists of the former Assad regime. These attacks, described as the most severe since the regime’s fall in December, targeted security patrols, checkpoints, and hospitals, resulting in deaths and injuries.

In response, security and military forces launched sweeping operations to track down the attackers. The operations led to fierce clashes, as government officials assert that the situation is moving toward full stability.

Bashar Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on December 8, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Ahmad al-Sharaa, who led anti-regime forces to oust Assad, was declared president for a transitional period on January 29.

SOURCE:AA
