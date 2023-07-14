WORLD
2 MIN READ
Solomon Islands backs policing pact with China amid concerns
The security deal with Beijing does not pose a threat to the Pacific region, says government spokesperson.
Solomon Islands backs policing pact with China amid concerns
Chinese Premier Li Qiang, right, shows the way to his Solomon Islands counterpart Manasseh Sogavare after they witnessed signing on agreement for both countries at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Monday, July 10, 2023. / Photo: AP
July 14, 2023

Solomon Islands has said that its policing pact with China posed no "threat" to the Pacific, rebuking Western powers who raised fears the deal could inflame regional tensions.

A spokesman for Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said Friday the pact would plug security gaps exposed by violent anti-government riots in November 2021, which destroyed large sections of the Chinatown district in the capital Honiara.

It would cover areas such as drone training, cybersecurity and the provision of vehicles and equipment, the spokesman added, saying the government failed to see how this was a "threat to the Pacific region".

"We have suffered enough because of these security gaps," the spokesman said in a statement.

Manasseh Sogavare inked a raft of deals during a trip to China this week, including an agreement allowing Beijing to extend its police presence in the developing Pacific nation until 2025.

The United States, Australia and New Zealand have expressed unease about the policing "implementation plan", urging Beijing to soothe concerns by releasing more details.

In response, the Solomon Islands government declared that critics should "respect our sovereignty and right to make our own decisions".

Solomon Islands, one of the poorest countries in the Pacific, sits at the centre of an escalating tug-of-war as China vies for regional influence with Australia and the United States.

RelatedChina, Solomon Islands deepen ties with new police cooperation deal
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us