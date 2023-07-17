Türkiye enjoyed the biggest success of the women’s national volleyball team – nicknamed Sultans of the Net – when they defeated powerhouse China to win the Volleyball Nations League, the most prestigious global title in the sport.

Turkish player Melissa Vargas was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament, held at Arlington in the US state of Texas.

The victory capped a remarkable journey for Türkiye’s women’s volleyball team, which has nurtured the dream of becoming world beaters for two decades.

Birth of a phenomenon

In 2003, Ankara hosted the European Women’s Volleyball Championship, where Türkiye’s national team made an impressive run, ultimately finishing as the European runner-up.

It was during this tournament that a TRT commentator, overwhelmed with excitement, introduced a phrase that would forever shape the narrative of the women’s volleyball team – ‘Sultans of the Net’.

These words ignited a passion for the sport and marked the beginning of a remarkable journey that would see the national team achieve unprecedented success.

Building a legacy

Following their standout performance in 2003, the Turkish team continued to make their mark on the international stage.

In the following years, they garnered accolades and recognition through their stellar performances.

Notably, the team secured silver medals at the European Championships in 2003 and 2019, establishing themselves as a force to be reckoned with in European volleyball.

Their consistent success and dedication to the sport further solidified the team's reputation as a rising powerhouse.

Claiming a historic victory

Fast forward to 2023, and the women’s volleyball team achieved their most significant triumph to date by capturing the Volleyball Nations League title.

Led by head coach Daniele Santarelli, the team showcased their dominance in Arlington with a commanding 3-1 victory over Asian powerhouse China in the tournament final.

This victory not only marked Türkiye's first world-level title but also solidified their status as one of the world's top volleyball nations.

Consistent progress

The path to victory in the Volleyball Nations League was marked by Türkiye's consistent progress in international competitions.

Prior to their historic triumph, the Sultans of the Net had secured silver and bronze medals in the Volleyball Nations League in 2018 and 2021, respectively. These achievements demonstrated the team's growth and determination to continually improve, laying the foundation for their ultimate triumph in 2023.

Unified effort

The success of Türkiye's women's volleyball team can be attributed to the collective effort of its players, coaching staff, and support system. The team's unwavering belief in their ability to become champions, as instilled by coach Santarelli, played a pivotal role in their journey.

Team captain Eda Erdem, who has been a cornerstone of the team since 2005, expressed pride in her teammates' unwavering dedication and preparation.

“I’m living a dream right now,” Erdem said in an emotional victory speech.

“I just can’t believe it, it doesn’t feel real. I’ve been representing my country since 2005, and there’s been so much sacrifice, so much sadness, and so much joy,” she said.

“It’s been a long journey, and I think that this year, with coach Santarelli, he made us believe we could be the champions. He helped us grow and remember who we are. I’m so proud of my team, we made history, we waited for it for so long.”

A lasting legacy

The triumph in the Volleyball Nations League not only signifies a historic moment for the Turkish women's volleyball but also leaves a lasting legacy for future generations.

The team's remarkable journey, from the electrifying 2003 European Championship to their recent victory, serves as an inspiration for aspiring athletes across the country. The Sultans of the Net have become role models, proving that with determination, perseverance, and a united front, even the loftiest dreams can be realised.

Their achievements and milestones have brought immense pride to the nation, ensuring that the sport of volleyball receives the recognition and appreciation it deserves.