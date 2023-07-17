TÜRKİYE
Türkiye overcome China to win 2023 FIVB Women's World Championship
The Turkish national team become the champions for the first time in the history of the FIVB Women's World Championship.
Poland win the bronze medal after beating the US team. / Photo: AA Archive
July 17, 2023

Türkiye eliminated China 3-1 on Sunday to win the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship.

The Turkish national team won the final clash with sets of 25-22, 22-25, 25-19 and 25-16 in Arlington in the US state of Texas.

The Turkish national team became the champions for the f irst time in the history of the FIVB Women's World Championship.

Meanwhile, Poland got the bronze medal after beating the US team with sets of 25-15, 16-25, 25-19, 18-25 and 17-15.

After winning their first World title, Türkiye ascended to the top of the women's volleyball world rankings.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated the national team on their achievements in the National League in a message posted on Twitter.

Three players from the Turkish national volleyball team have been chosen for the Nations League Dream Team, including Melissa Vargas as the most valuable player and the best ppposite.

Zehra Gunes became the best middle blockers along with Yuan Xinyue from China and Zehra Orge was the best libero of the tournament

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
