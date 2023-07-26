Spoiler alert! As the movie nears its end, Barbie, the iconic symbol of femininity, leaves her utopian Barbieland, venturing into the real world as a “real” woman, and guess what? She has traded in her high heels for gorgeous pink Birkenstock sandals. Because, you know, Birkenstocks are the ultimate weapon against patriarchal woes, right?

Call it curiosity or a desire to enjoy some sheer irony, but I couldn't resist taking a seat to witness this “enlightening” movie adventure.

Amidst a sea of pink-clad teenagers, excited chatter and selfies with Barbie-branded products, the theatre buzzed with anticipation for what promised to be an empowering cinematic experience. However, my mood quickly shifted as unsettling advertisements preceded the movie, hinting at the impending disappointment that awaited us.

Commercials flooded the screen, and we, the audience, were taken aback by their content. While some featured the expected partnerships with Barbie-branded products like Nyx’s Barbie makeup collections for adults, others raised eyebrows. A commercial promoting an aesthetic surgery clinic was particularly shocking as it presented a troubling message of boosting one’s self-confidence through altering one’s appearance. For body neutrality activists, it was a really in-your-face moment. The ad did not shy away from promoting slim and trim body type and perpetuating unrealistic beauty ideals.

The film finally began after what felt like neverending ads. Barbie’s dream house appeared on the screen, and we were eager to embark on a journey that promised to challenge norms and spark our imagination. However, the promise remained unfulfilled, and what unfolded was a disheartening 120-minute commercial with only the faintest echoes of empowerment.

In the film, Barbie embarks on a quest that holds the potential to redefine her controversial legacy. Her sudden contemplation of mortality, questioning her purpose in life and grappling with existential thoughts, could have ushered in a compelling narrative. These human thoughts on death and emotions like anxiety and sadness come with physical flaws Barbie perceives in her body such as her flattened feet and cellulite.

Over the course of her journey, Barbie seems to undergo a gradual transformation from being just a toy to becoming more like an “ordinary” woman. It turns out that these dark feelings stem from a girl who plays with the fashion doll, prompting Barbie to embark on a journey to see the real world and find this girl and address these flaws.

It’s a compelling introduction indeed, as Barbie grapples with an existential crisis while her feet finally touch the ground. Yet these profound themes were merely superficially explored, leaving a vacuum in the film’s soul that was never filled.

Barbie's journey from her utopian Barbieland to the real world was expected to be a metaphorical exploration of empowerment and self-discovery. Yet the film lacked the depth needed to truly engage its audience.

Let’s unpack the plot. Barbie and her boyfriend Ken team up to explore the real world, only to discover that it’s nothing like the cheerful paradise of Barbieland. Instead, women hate her for perpetuating unrealistic beauty standards that affect the body image of little girls. Meanwhile, Ken is having a great time in the real world, discovering this thing called “patriarchy” where men seem to rule everything. And he brings some patriarchal elements back to Barbieland: He ends up taking advantage of the situation and overthrowing Barbieland to claim it as his own kingdom.

The introduction of patriarchal elements into Barbieland may have been an attempt to depict real-world issues, but it was, again, disappointingly reductionist, as if complex societal struggles can be so easily resolved. Barbie's battle against Ken's symbolic patriarchy, while attempting to empower women, veered into a realm of manufactured victories that lacked authenticity. The young audience was presented with an oversimplified illusion of progress, failing to address the deeper-rooted gender disparities that persist in the real world.

Even with its attempts at inclusivity, featuring diverse Barbie dolls with different body types, hair textures and skin tones, the film struggled to escape the ever-present influence of commercialism. It became evident that the marketing tactics of Barbie’s creator, Mattel, were at play, exploiting current-day ideologies relating to gender and women’s empowerment for monetary gain.

In search of a deeper understanding of herself, Barbie's eventual departure from her own land beckoned hope for a profound conclusion. Yet we were left pondering whether her journey would impart anything substantial to the impressionable minds watching her on the screen. Instead, the film’s message appeared ambiguous, leading the audience to wonder if it was advocating critical self-examination or merely encouraging material pursuits.

​​In conclusion, Barbie's much-hyped odyssey — decked out in Birkenstock sandals — turned out to be a shallow quest for liberation. Despite all the glitter and fanfare, the film lacked the depth to truly resonate with audiences.

As I left the theatre, I couldn’t help but think of the commodification of women’s empowerment and yearn for stories that delve deeper into societal struggles, offering us genuine insights and inspiration.