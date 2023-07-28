WORLD
Singapore hangs first woman convict in nearly 20 years for drug trafficking
Despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes, Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 year and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking.
She was convicted of trafficking "not less than 30.72 grams" of heroin, more than twice the volume that merits the death penalty in Singapore. / Photo: Reuters Archive
July 28, 2023

Singapore has hung a 45-year-old citizen for drug trafficking, the city-state's first execution of a woman in nearly 20 years, officials said.

The execution was carried out on Friday despite appeals from rights groups, who argue capital punishment has no proven deterrent effect on crime.

"The capital sentence of death imposed on Saridewi Binte Djamani was carried out on 28 July 2023," the Central Narcotics Bureau said in a statement.

She was convicted of trafficking "not less than 30.72 grams" of heroin, more than twice the volume that merits the death penalty in Singapore.

Djamani, who was sentenced in 2018, "was accorded full due process under the law, and was represented by legal counsel throughout the process," the bureau said.

"She appealed against her conviction and sentence, and the Court of Appeal dismissed her appeal on 6 October 2022," the bureau said, adding that her plea for presidential clemency was also rejected.

Djamani is the first woman to be executed in the city-state since 2004, when Yen May Woen was hanged for drug trafficking, the Singapore Prison Service told AFP news agency in an email.

Yen was a 36-year-old hairdresser, according to media reports.

Tragic spotlight

Djamani on Friday became the 15th prisoner sent to the gallows since the government resumed executions in March 2022 after a two-year pause during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A local man, Mohd Aziz bin Hussain, 57, was hanged on Wednesday for trafficking about 50 grams of heroin.

Local rights group Transformative Justice Collective said on Friday it had confirmed that another drug convict on death row has been scheduled for execution on August 3.

It identified the convict as a Singaporean man who worked as a delivery driver before his arrest in 2016. He was convicted in 2019 of trafficking around 50 grams of heroin.

"This week has cast a harsh and tragic spotlight on the complete lack of death penalty reform in Singapore," said Amnesty International's death penalty expert Chiara Sangiorgio

"As most of the world turns its back on this cruel punishment, Singapore’s government continues down the path of executing people for drug-related crimes, violating international human rights law and standards."

Singapore, a wealthy regional financial centre, insists the death penalty has helped make it one of Asia's safest countries.

The city-state has some of the world's toughest anti-drug laws — trafficking more than 500 grams of cannabis or over 15 grams of heroin can result in the death penalty.

SOURCE:AFP
