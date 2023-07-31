The United Nations has demanded a swift return to democratic rule in Myanmar as the military junta extended the state of emergency forcing a further delay in elections.

"Obviously, we have stood against and continue to stand against the coup, and we want to return to democratic rule in Myanmar as soon as possible," UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq told reporters on Monday.

The military junta extend ed the state of emergency for the fourth time beyond July 31 since it launched a coup in 2021.

Myanmar’s National Defense and Security Council also discussed delayed elections in the Buddhist-majority Southeast Asian nation.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi's government on February 1, 2021.

Descending into civil war

The coup was met with widespread civic unrest as people denounced her removal and the introduction of military rule.

The junta detained Suu Kyi and other officials and violently repressed protests, with the UN warning that the country had descended into civil war.

According to the UN, over 1.5 million people were displaced in the past two years, with more than five million children in dire need of humanitarian aid in Myanmar.

At least 2,890 people lost their lives at the hands of the military and those working with them, while 767 were initially taken into custody since the military took power, the UN data showed.