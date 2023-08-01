In the pursuit of sustainable peace on the Korean Peninsula, South Korea has adopted a policy aimed at deterring North Korea's nuclear threat, Seoul's Foreign Minister Park Jin said.

In an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency, Park stressed his country's consistent policy toward North Korea, aiming for complete denuclearization and sustainable peace on the Korean Peninsula, citing President Yoon Suk-yeol's Bold Initiative, a denuclearization roadmap.

At this point, "we will deter North Korea's nuclear threat, dissuade it from developing nuclear weapons, and continue the path of denuclearization through diplomacy. I kindly request the Turkish government and its people to show great interest and support in our efforts to bring North Korea back to the path of denuclearization," Jin added.

"North Korea, by leaving open the possibility of a preemptive nuclear attack, adopted the world's most arbitrary and aggressive nuclear power policy law last year, developing various delivery vehicles, including short-range missiles, intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM).

"This not only constitutes a blatant violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions but also poses a serious threat to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and the international community as a whole," he said.

Related South Korea warns North's nuclear attack would bring its 'end'

On July 27, during a ceremony they dubbed Victory Day, North Korea showcased threatening weapons such as nuclear torpedoes and drones to a delegation from China and Russia, he said.

"The development of such menacing weapons amid North Korea's harsh economic conditions not only violates the human rights of its people but also darkens the nation's future," he added.

Call on North Korea for denuclearization

Urging the international community to respond "firmly and unitedly to North Korea's ongoing provocations," the international community should demonstrate "a stronger desire for North Korea's denuclearization than North Korea's aspiration for nuclear weapons development".

Park also called on North Korea to end provocations and return to the path of denuclearization.

Regarding the US-China tensions, he emphasized South Korea's aim to develop "mature and healthy relations with China based on mutual respect and cooperation," while expanding the comprehensive global strategic alliance between South Korea and the US to encompass economic security and regional and global order.

Related US sends second submarine to South Korea in show of force against North

"Concrete cooperation will be strengthened through the development of exchanges and communication with China at different levels in areas such as economy, health, climate change, and culture," he added.

"While fulfilling its international responsibilities, China will do its part to contribute to peace and prosperity in the region," he said.​​​​​​​