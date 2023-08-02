Wednesday, August 2, 2023

2206 GMT — The EU has warned developing countries that Russia is offering cheap grain "to create new dependencies by exacerbating economic vulnerabilities and global food insecurity," according to a letter seen by Reuters news agency.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell wrote to developing and Group of 20 countries on Monday to urge them to speak "with a clear and unified voice" to push Moscow to return to a deal that allowed the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine grain and to stop targeting Ukraine's agricultural infrastructure.

"As the world deals with disrupted supplies and higher prices, Russia is now approaching vulnerable countries with bilateral offers of grain shipments at discounted prices, pretending to solve a problem it created itself," Borrell said.

"This is a cynical policy of deliberately using food as a weapon to create new dependencies by exacerbating economic vulnerabilities and global food insecurity," he added.

Other updates:

1848 GMT — Zelenskyy: Russia aims to cause a 'global' food crisis

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russia's attacks on port infrastructure showed Moscow was intent on creating a "global catastrophe," with a crisis in food markets, prices and supplies.

"For the Russian state, this is not just a battle against our freedom and against our country," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

"Moscow is waging a battle for a global catastrophe. In their madness, they need world food markets to collapse, they need a price crisis, they need disruptions in supplies."

1156 GMT — Russia hits Ukraine grain export route near Romania - Kiev

Russian drones have damaged infrastructure at a Ukrainian port on the Danube, as Moscow targeted facilities vital for grain shipments from Ukraine following the collapse of a key export arrangement.

Türkiye, which along with the United Nations brokered the deal to allow Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea, urged Russia after the port strike not to take steps that would escalate tensions.

Russia struck a grain elevator in the port of Izmail, which sits just across the Danube River from Romania, damaging silos, warehouses and administrative buildings, Kiev said on Wednesday.

Izmail is now the main export route for Ukrainian agricultural products via neighbouring Romania, following Russia's withdrawal last month from the Black Sea grain agreement.

The deal had allowed around 33 million tonnes of grain to leave Ukrainian ports, easing fears of food shortages.

Russia has been pounding the seaports in the Odessa region that were key for the grain exports granted safe passage under the deal.

1551 GMT — Russian regional militia gets arms to protect border

Local militia groups in two Russian regions bordering Ukraine were provided with weapons to defend their territory from Ukrainian attacks, local officials said.

The militias were created in the two Russian regions last December to assist the armed forces, National Guard and police.

The governor of Russia's western Kursk region said his territorial militia had received their first batch of weapons, while state media reported that units in Belgorod region had received weapons.

Both regions have reported repeated drone strikes and shelling from Ukraine's armed forces.

1452 GMT — Russian drones damage port infrastructure in Odessa region

Ukraine said that Russian drones damaged port infrastructure in the Odessa region.

“Another elevator in the port of Izmail, Odessa region, was damaged by Russians. Ukrainian grain has the potential to feed millions of people worldwide,” the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on X, formerly Twitter.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry later tweeted that the country's “air defenders” shot down 23 Shahed drones.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's General Staff said on Facebook that most of the 23 drones were shot down over the Kiev and Odessa regions.

"Unfortunately, part of the drones launched by the enemy hit the port infrastructure in Odessa region," the statement said.

1159 GMT — Pope calls for 'courageous courses of peace' for Ukraine

Pope Francis has urged Europe to find "courageous courses of peace" to end the war in Ukraine as he opened a five-day visit to Portugal for a major Catholic youth festival.

The 86-year-old pontiff has repeatedly called for peace in Ukraine and has sought to play a mediating role, though his efforts have yet to yield results and he has faced criticism for failing to blame Russia for the war.

"We are sailing amid storms on the ocean of history, and we sense the need for courageous courses of peace," he said in an address to officials and diplomats at Lisbon's riverside Belem Cultural Centre.

"With deep love for Europe, and in the spirit of dialogue that distinguishes this continent, we might ask her: 'Where are you sailing, if you are not showing the world paths of peace, creative ways for bringing an end to the war in Ukraine'?"

1130 GMT — Wheat pares gains after jitters over Ukraine port attack

Chicago wheat pared sharp gains from earlier as supply jitters caused by a Russian strike against a Ukrainian port on the river Danube was tempered by strong Russian exports and signs Moscow is open to reviving a Black Sea corridor deal.

The Russian attack on southern Ukraine early on Wednesday, which struck grain facilities at Izmail on the Danube, underscored the risk of a further squeeze on Ukrainian exports after Moscow last month quit an agreement allowing grain shipments from Ukrainian Black Sea ports.

However, wheat futures shed most of their initial gains as the market assessed the potential impact of the attack.

"There is clearly a war risk and each moment of tension is a reminder of that risk," Sebastien Poncelet of consultancy Agritel said.

"The real question is the impact on export loadings. The risk premium is rising and falling as the market tries to assess export flows."

1112 GMT — Türkiye's Erdogan emphasises importance of grain deal in call with Putin

Türkiye's President Tayyip Erdogan emphasised the importance of avoiding steps that could jeopardise the resumption of the Black Sea Grain Initiative in talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Erdogan's office said.

The two leaders also agreed during Wednesday call that Putin would visit Türkiye, the Turkish presidency's statement said, without giving a date. A senior Turkish official said that discussions between Ankara and Moscow are ongoing for a visit in late August.

Russia quit the deal that had allowed the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine grain on July 17 and has since attacked Ukrainian agricultural and port infrastructure.

Moscow has repeatedly said that it was ready to return to the deal "immediately" once an accompanying agreement concerning Russia was implemented.

1045 GMT — Russia announces start of Baltic Sea naval drills

Russia has announced that it had begun naval exercises in the Baltic Sea, amid rising tensions with its European neighbours over the conflict in Ukraine.

Russia regularly holds naval drills in the Baltic Sea, often in response to NATO exercises in the area.

The Russian navy has played a key role in Moscow's assault on Ukraine by pummelling the Western-backed country with ship- and submarine-launched cruise missiles, among other weapons.

"The Ocean Shield-2023 naval exercises have begun in the Baltic Sea," the defence ministry said in a statement.

It added that 30 warships and boats as well as 20 support vessels would participate alongside some 6,000 military personnel.

0935 GMT — Russia will return to grain deal when interests upheld: Kremlin

The Kremlin has restated its position on the Black Sea grain deal, saying Moscow was ready to return to the accord that allowed for the export of Ukrainian grain by sea once the part that concerns Russia was implemented.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also told reporters that President Vladimir Putin was holding a call on Wednesday morning with Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Türkiye and the United Nations brokered the Black Sea grain deal last summer. Moscow exited the deal last month, complaining that the international community had failed to ensure that Russia could also freely export its grain and fertiliser as part of that deal.

The US envoy to the United Nations said on Tuesday there were "indications" that Russia might be interested in returning to discussions about the grain deal, without giving further details.

0923 GMT — Russia strikes Kiev and grain export route on Danube

Russian drones have damaged infrastructure at a Ukrainian port on the Danube, as Moscow targeted strikes against facilities vital for grain shipments from Ukraine following the collapse of an export agreement.

Kiev was also targeted with drones from several directions in the latest wave of attacks aimed at Ukraine overnight, leaving several floors of a glass high-rise damaged.

"The enemy attacked port facilities and industrial infrastructure of the Danube," the Ukrainian general prosecutor's office said in a statement.

A grain elevator, silos and warehouses were damaged or destroyed, it said. The prosecutor's office in the district of Izmail, where a key Danube river port is located, had opened a probe into the strike, the statement added.

0858 GMT — Romania: Russian attacks on Ukraine Danube infrastructure 'unacceptable'

Romania's President Klaus Iohannis has called Russia's repeated attacks on Ukraine's Danube infrastructure near Romania "unacceptable", after Moscow struck the southern region of Odessa including vital ports used to export grain.

"Russia's continued attacks against the Ukrainian civilian infrastructure on Danube, in the proximity of Romania, are unacceptable," Iohannis posted on social media.

"These are war crimes and they further affect [Ukraine's] capacity to transfer their food products towards those in need in the world."

0811 GMT — Turkmen airline suspends Moscow flights over safety concerns

Turkmenistan's flagship airline has suspended flights to Moscow citing safety concerns after Ukrainian drone attacks on the Russian capital.

"Due to the situation in the Moscow air zone, and based on a risk assessment in order to ensure flight safety, all Turkmenistan Airlines flights on the Ashgabat-Moscow-Ashgabat route will be suspended," the airline said in a statement.

Turkmenistan Airlines said it would now fly instead to Kazan, which is more than 700 km (440 miles) east of Moscow.

0337 GMT — Russian drone strikes Odessa port, causes fire: governor

A Russian drone strike has damaged port infrastructure in Ukraine's southern Odessa region on the Black Sea coast, the regional governor has said.

"As a result of the attack, fires broke out at the facilities of the port and industrial infrastructure of the region, and an elevator was damaged," Oleg Kiper said, adding that emergency services were on-site and there were no reports of casualties.

0030 GMT – Ukraine's air defences respond to attacks targeting Kiev: Mayor

Anti-aircraft units have worked to shoot down drones attacking the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, with drone debris falling in three districts but causing no injuries, Mayor Vitali Klitschko and military officials have said.

Klitschko, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said that debris had fallen in the central Solomianskyi district and that a non-residential building had been damaged.

Serhiy Popko, the head of Kiev's military administration, said debris also came down in a playground in the Holosiivskyi district, near the city centre, and set fire to a non-residential building.

Emergency services were on site. Neither official reported injuries.

