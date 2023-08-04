WORLD
2 MIN READ
Poland detains Belarusian man suspected of spying for Russia
Suspect, who is accused of being part of a "Russian spy ring", allegedly took part in reconnaissance of military facilities and ports and carried out propaganda activities for Moscow.
Poland detains Belarusian man suspected of spying for Russia
The Polish government said that the recently arrested Belarusian man came to Poland in 2021 and "maintained contacts with citizens of the Russian Federation, with whom he held meetings with in Saint Petersburg and Crimea."Photo: AP / AP
August 4, 2023

Poland has detained a Belarusian man on suspicion of being part of a "Russian spy ring", according to Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski.

"Belarusian Mikhail A. took part in reconnaissance of military facilities and ports. He also carried out propaganda activities for Russia," Kaminski said on Friday on Twitter, adding the man was the sixteenth person held in connection with the alleged spy network.

Poland, a key ally of Ukraine, had previously made related arrests, including a Russian ice hockey player, also held on spy charges in June.

RelatedBelarusian troops, Wagner forces hold joint exercises near Polish border

In a statement, the Polish government said the recently arrested Belarusian man came to Poland in 2021 and "maintained contacts with citizens of the Russian Federation, with whom he held meetings with in Saint Petersburg and Crimea."

"The man often changed the means of communication and was destroying traces of his criminal activities," the statement added, saying that the 39-year-old suspect pleaded "partly guilty".

Poland, a NATO member, has recently raised fresh concerns about possible provocations coming from neighbouring Belarus, which now hosts Russian mercenaries from the Wagner Group.

Earlier this week Warsaw announced two Belarusian military helicopters had violated Polish airspace, which prompted Poland's decision to reinforce its eastern border.

RelatedLive blog: Poland moves troops to Belarus border after airspace 'violation'
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us