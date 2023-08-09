TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye calls for collective action against hate crimes
The statement from Türkiye's National Security Council follows a series of Quran burnings and desecration attempts in Northern Europe, prompting global outrage and calls for unity against Islamophobia.
Türkiye calls for collective action against hate crimes
Türkiye's National Security Council  has issued a s call to prevent actions that target Islam under the guise of freedom of expression. / Photo: AA
August 9, 2023

Türkiye's National Security Council has called for preventing the acts that target Islam under the "guise of freedom of expression".

The council on Wednesday said that states that do not fulfill their responsibilities in preventing "heinous acts" that are described as hate crimes by the UN and offend nearly 2 billion Muslims are asked to change their attitudes "as soon as possible" and fight together against attacks on sacred values, according to a statement by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

Islamophobic figures or groups have repeatedly carried out Quran burnings and similar desecration attempts in Northern Europe in recent months, drawing outrage from Muslim countries and the world.

RelatedSweden police grant permit for another Quran desecration protest

Black Sea grain deal and food security

The council also discussed in detail the course of the Russia-Ukraine war and its possible effects on the region.

"All parties were called upon to sit at the negotiating table and end the war without delay. It was emphasized that returning to the (Black Sea) grain agreement would prevent possible negative effects in needy countries and contribute to food stability," the statement added.

On July 17, Russia suspended its participation in the deal, which it signed in July 2022 along with Türkiye, the UN, and Ukraine to resume grain exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February last year.

Moscow has complained that the Russian part of the agreement was not being implemented.

Türkiye, internationally praised for its unique mediator role between Ukraine and Russia, has repeatedly called on Kiev and Moscow to end the war through negotiations.

RelatedTürkiye working against end of grain deal and resulting fallout: Erdogan
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us