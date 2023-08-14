The number of desperate young people and families fleeing poverty and conflicts in their home countries has increased, despite risking their lives by embarking on perilous journeys to Europe via the Mediterranean Sea to pursue their dreams of a better life.

Many of them, however, are unaware that this journey is nothing more than a trap set by human traffickers to fleece them after showing them a happy life in the West, only to abandon them helpless in open sea waters, where the majority of them perish with the Mediterranean Sea waves.

Although tragic tales and horrifying numbers of deaths and missing people continue to emerge intermittently, irregular migration along Tunisia's coasts towards Italy is on the rise.

The Tunisian National Guard's efforts to combat this deadly irregular migration are also intensifying, as they are on high alert around the clock to prevent them from embarking on a journey that they are unsure will lead to their destiny and a better life.

Tunisia has seen a significant increase in irregular migration rates to Europe, primarily to the Italian coasts, as a result of economic and political crises in the country as well as other African countries, particularly within Sub-Saharan Africa.

13 operations thwarted within 24 hours​​​​​​​

Thirteen operations took place within Tunisian territorial waters over a span of 24 hours, with the Anadolu photography team accompanying Tunisia’s National Guard to document the efforts to confront these perilous migrations and offer rescue operations.

The coastal guards were seen successfully foiling 13 attempts by boats carrying illegal migrants on the coasts of Sfax province.

The majority of these irregular immigrants prevented from making the perilous sea voyage were Tunisians, but other nationalities such as Syria, Palestine, Libya, Sudan, and Yemen were also aboard these boats, stopping them from proceeding further into the Mediterranean Sea.

Five Tunisian families with children were among those saved by the guards.

Moreover, the coastal guards also managed to rescue at least 700 irregular immigrants from sub-Saharan African nations.

Frustration and despair

"The situation in Tunisia is extremely difficult, to the point where some irregular migrants risked their lives and wanted to throw themselves and their children into the seawater during the rescue mission," Reda Haji, one of those rescued by the coast guards, told Anadolu.

"Going back to our homeland means living without a home or an income," he explained, his eyes filled with hopelessness.

"I've made a fourth illegal immigration attempt.” Saber Haji, another irregular immigrant, told Anadolu, adding that "I tried each time, but I failed, leaving us back on land without hope.”

"My family members helped me to gather the necessary 6,000 dinars (approximately $2,000) for the migration expenses, and I also borrowed some money from friends," he said, adding that "life in Tunisia isn't easy anymore... we're deprived even of the most fundamental amenities for a respectable existence. The water is contaminated, and the electricity supply is erratic."

According to the latest statistics from the non-profit Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights, 35,134 Tunisian irregular immigrants entered Italy from the beginning of the year through July.

However, over 900 of them tragically went missing while attempting the perilous voyage to Europe.

Inhumane migration

Tunisian President Kais Saied in recent speeches has urged the international community to address the root causes of the problem, which he describes as "inhumane migration."

Criminal networks are not only involved in the transportation of illegal immigrants but also in other criminal activities, such as the trade in human organs, he said, adding that human trafficking has grown to be one of the largest global markets for criminal organizations.

On July 16, the Tunisian presidency announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the European Union, establishing a strategic and comprehensive partnership spanning a number of areas, including the promotion of trade and the fight against irregular migration, with a value exceeding € 750 million (roughly $834 million).