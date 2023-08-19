Türkiye's public broadcaster, TRT, has won an award at the 29th Sarajevo Film Festival (SFF).

TRT competed with three award-winning films: Kanto, Club Zero, La Chimera and Blaga's Lessons.

More than 230 films from 70 countries were screened at the festival.

Kanto by director Ensar Altay, tells the story of an elderly woman who suddenly disappeared but her disappearance was not noticed. Kanto was awarded the "Cinelink Impact Award" in the "Work in Progress" category.

The festival ran from August 11 and ended Friday after a closing and awards ceremony.

The Mevlana Celaleddin-i Rumi series, broadcast on TRT's digital platform, Tabi, had its world premiere at SFF.

Forty-nine films in the feature films, short films, documentary films, and student films categories competed for the "Heart of Sarajevo" award - the name given to the awards.

The festival began 29 years ago to make the city a center of culture and art, and help heal the memories of the Bosnian War in the 1990s.

Past festival attendees included luminaries such as Robert de Niro, Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Daniel Craig, Orlando Bloom, John Malkovich, Gerard Depardieu, Morgan Freeman and Turkish director Nuri Bilge Ceylan.