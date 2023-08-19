TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
TRT wins an award at the Sarajevo Film Festival
TRT's "Kanto" receives the esteemed "Cinelink Impact Award" at the 29th Sarajevo Film Festival amidst a showcase of over 230 films from 70 countries.
TRT wins an award at the Sarajevo Film Festival
29th Sarajevo Film Festival, starting on August 11, and ending on August 18, witnessed screening of 230 films from 70 countries. /Photo: AA
August 19, 2023

Türkiye's public broadcaster, TRT, has won an award at the 29th Sarajevo Film Festival (SFF).

TRT competed with three award-winning films: Kanto, Club Zero, La Chimera and Blaga's Lessons.

More than 230 films from 70 countries were screened at the festival.

Kanto by director Ensar Altay, tells the story of an elderly woman who suddenly disappeared but her disappearance was not noticed. Kanto was awarded the "Cinelink Impact Award" in the "Work in Progress" category.

The festival ran from August 11 and ended Friday after a closing and awards ceremony.

The Mevlana Celaleddin-i Rumi series, broadcast on TRT's digital platform, Tabi, had its world premiere at SFF.

Forty-nine films in the feature films, short films, documentary films, and student films categories competed for the "Heart of Sarajevo" award - the name given to the awards.

The festival began 29 years ago to make the city a center of culture and art, and help heal the memories of the Bosnian War in the 1990s.

Past festival attendees included luminaries such as Robert de Niro, Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Daniel Craig, Orlando Bloom, John Malkovich, Gerard Depardieu, Morgan Freeman and Turkish director Nuri Bilge Ceylan.

RelatedTRT launches tabii, a game changer in the global streaming industry
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us