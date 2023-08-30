CLIMATE
2 MIN READ
Pope denounces 'terrible world war' against environment, climate injustice
The head of the Catholic church will also release an update to his landmark 2015 environmental encyclical on October 4, the Pope has announced.
Pope denounces 'terrible world war' against environment, climate injustice
File photo: The Pope exhorted the people to take the side of the "victims of environmental and climatic injustice". Photo: AFP / AFP
August 30, 2023

Pope Francis has denounced a "terrible world war" against the environment, exhorting the people to take the side of the "victims of environmental and climatic injustice".

The head of the Catholic church will also release an update to his landmark 2015 environmental encyclical on October 4, the feast of his nature-loving namesake, St. Francis of Assisi, the Pope announced.

Francis said the document will be a follow-up to his landmark 2015 encyclical "Laudato Si" (Praised Be), in which Francis cast care for the environment in stark moral terms, calling for a bold cultural revolution to correct what he said was a “structurally perverse” economic system in which the rich exploited the poor, turning Earth into a pile of “filth” in the process.

An encyclical is the highest form of papal writing.

Calling nature a "sacred gift from the creator," the pope also called for an end to "the senseless war on our common home, it is a terrible world war".

RelatedLost in translation? Climate experts aim to break language barrier

Citing the deforestation of the Amazon, the melting of Arctic glaciers and the deaths of coral reefs, Francis rebuked “obstructionist” climate doubters and accused politicians of listening more to oil industry interests than Scripture, common sense or the cries of the poor.

The encyclical has inspired ecological movements around the world, been cited by presidents and patriarchs, and in many ways has formed the bedrock of Francis' 10-year papacy, which has prioritised the poor and marginalised.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Bangladesh tribunal indicts ousted PM Hasina over deaths of protesters during July uprising
Four more mariners rescued from Houthi-struck ship, 11 still missing
Pakistan busts scam centre in Faisalabad, 149 arrested including 48 Chinese nationals
Russia's overnight attack on Kiev kills two, US to resume arms deliveries to Ukraine
Tibetan glacial lake drainage triggered deadly flood in Nepal, climate body says
China to sign treaty on Southeast Asia nuclear weapons free zone: Malaysian FM
South Korean prosecutors raid defence ministry, presidential office over Marine’s 2023 death
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Can AI replace humans behind your favorite game characters? Not without this new deal.
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
Austria passes bill on monitoring suspects' encrypted messages
Trump says ex-FBI, CIA heads may 'have to pay the price'
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
Trump announces 50 percent copper tariff, citing national security
US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us