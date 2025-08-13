CLIMATE
Plastic pollution treaty talks in turmoil as nations reject draft
Countries are divided over the ambition and scope of the UN agreement aimed at ending plastic pollution.
Switzerland Plastic Pollution Treaty / AP
August 13, 2025

Negotiations on a landmark United Nations treaty to combat plastic pollution descended into disarray, as countries clashed over a new draft text presented on the penultimate day of talks.

The proposed compromise from talks chair Luis Vayas Valdivieso of Ecuador faced immediate rejection from blocs at both ends of the spectrum.

A coalition of states pushing for ambitious measures criticised what they saw as a lack of legally binding commitments, warning it would reduce the treaty to a weak waste management plan.

Oil-producing states argued the text went too far, saying it crossed their "red lines" and failed to narrow the treaty’s scope.

Talks began on August 5, aiming for a legally binding instrument to curb plastic pollution.

Previous rounds over the past two and a half years — including a "final" session in South Korea last year — failed to reach consensus.

SOURCE:AFP
