WORLD
2 min read
A glass of clean water remains distant dream for quarter of globe: UN
According to the report, the world remains far off track to reach the target of achieving universal coverage of such services by 2030.
A glass of clean water remains distant dream for quarter of globe: UN
1 in 4 people lack access to safe drinking water / Reuters
August 26, 2025

More than two billion people worldwide still lack access to safely managed drinking water, the United Nations said, warning that progress towards universal coverage was moving nowhere near quickly enough.

The UN's health and children's agencies said in a report published on Monday that a full one in four people globally lacked access to safely managed drinking water last year, with over 100 million people remaining reliant on drinking surface water, such as from rivers, ponds, and canals.

The World Health Organization and UNICEF said lagging water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services were leaving billions at greater risk of disease.

They said in a joint study that the world remains far off track to reach the target of achieving universal coverage of such services by 2030.

Goals slipping from reach

Instead, that goal "is increasingly out of reach," they warned.

"Water, sanitation and hygiene are not privileges: they are basic human rights," said the WHO's environment chief, Ruediger Krech.

Recommended

"We must accelerate action, especially for the most marginalised communities."

As for sanitation, 1.2 billion people have gained access to safely managed sanitation services since 2015, with coverage rising from 48 percent to 58 percent, the study found.

These are defined as improved facilities that are not shared with other households, and where excreta are safely disposed of in situ or removed and treated off-site.

The number of people practising open defecation has decreased by 429 million to 354 million in 2024, or to four percent of the global population.

Since 2015, 1.6 billion people have gained access to basic hygiene services, a handwashing facility with soap and water at home, with coverage increasing from 66 percent to 80 percent, the study found.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Dutch government vows rapid ban on goods from illegal Israeli settlements
Row erupts as EU parliament refuses tribute to US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk
Spain's sports minister calls for ban on Israeli teams, citing 'double standards'
Current Gaza aid distribution run by mercenaries, 'anti-Muslim gangsters': UNRWA
Qatar launches legal action against Israeli attack on Doha
UK ambassador to US Mandelson fired over Epstein ties: report
Syria says it arrested ‘Hezbollah cell’ in Damascus countryside
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hundreds of children bear brunt of Afghan earthquake as parents die
Nineteen terrorists killed in northwestern region: Pakistan military
Poland restricts airspace after suspected Russian drones breach border
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria
India to Russia: Stop recruiting our citizens for Ukraine war
Abductions of aid workers double in 2025 as violence escalates in South Sudan
Investigation underway into deadly gas tanker explosion in Mexico City
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us