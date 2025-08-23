WORLD
2 min read
At least eight killed, dozens displaced as flash floods sweep through Yemen
Authorities warn of more heavy rains and flash floods, urging residents to avoid riverbeds, dams.
At least eight killed, dozens displaced as flash floods sweep through Yemen
Heavy rains triggered floods in Yemen’s southern port city of Aden on Tuesday. / AFP
August 23, 2025

Flash floods have triggered by heavy rains have killed at least eight people, including children, across several provinces of Yemen over the past two days.

In Hajjah province in the northwest, the Houthi-run 26 September website quoted a civil defence source as saying that a house collapsed on its residents in the village of al-Khadraa in Ku'aydinah, killing three children and injuring the father and mother.

Separately, the Security Media Center of the Interior Ministry in the Houthi-run government said on Saturday evening that “floods destroyed dozens of makeshift tents and fragile shelters belonging to displaced people in Abs district of Hajjah province.”

In the southeastern oil-rich province of Shabwah, residents said a father and his son drowned in floodwaters late Friday in the district of Usaylan.

RelatedTRT Global - Yemen floods leave 60 dead, nearly 268,000 affected: UN
Recommended

Residents urged to avoid riverbeds

Their deaths came just hours after two children and a young man drowned in separate incidents in Shabwah and neighboring Hadhramaut, bringing the death toll from drowning in the two provinces to five within 48 hours.

On Tuesday, heavy rains triggered floods in Yemen’s southern port city of Aden, injuring several people and causing significant property damage.

Authorities in multiple provinces have issued warnings of continued heavy rainfall and the risk of further flash floods, urging residents to avoid riverbeds and dams.

Yemen’s fragile infrastructure, badly damaged by more than a decade of conflict between the internationally recognised government forces and the Houthi group, has compounded the humanitarian toll of seasonal floods, with residents complaining of the lack of basic services.

Explore
Dutch government vows rapid ban on goods from illegal Israeli settlements
Row erupts as EU parliament refuses tribute to US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk
Spain's sports minister calls for ban on Israeli teams, citing 'double standards'
Current Gaza aid distribution run by mercenaries, 'anti-Muslim gangsters': UNRWA
Qatar launches legal action against Israeli attack on Doha
UK ambassador to US Mandelson fired over Epstein ties: report
Syria says it arrested ‘Hezbollah cell’ in Damascus countryside
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hundreds of children bear brunt of Afghan earthquake as parents die
Nineteen terrorists killed in northwestern region: Pakistan military
Poland restricts airspace after suspected Russian drones breach border
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria
India to Russia: Stop recruiting our citizens for Ukraine war
Abductions of aid workers double in 2025 as violence escalates in South Sudan
Investigation underway into deadly gas tanker explosion in Mexico City
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us