This year's second edition of Türkiye's premier technology and aerospace event Teknofest has kicked off in the capital Ankara, showcasing a broad range of high-end technological innovations.

The five-day event, which started on Wednesday, features exhibitions, workshops, airshows, competitions, and seminars.

Speaking at the event, Teknofest chairperson and Turkish Technology Team (T3) Foundation chairman of the board of trustees Selcuk Bayraktar said Türkiye was ought to extend its success in the defence sector to all fields

"How we became one of the top countries in the field of armed unmanned aerial vehicles in the world, we need to increase the number of areas where we are leaders," Bayraktar said.

He stressed the importance of the National Technology Move, a program to promote the country's technological development in many fields, adding: "We must resolutely continue this struggle that we set out with the spirit of mobilisation; I believe that my young brothers and sisters will continue to do their best for this goal."

2.5 million visitors

At Teknofest, visitors can enjoy experiencing vertical wind tunnels, and simulation areas, and attend planetarium shows.

The event has been organised by the T3 Foundation and the Turkish Industry and Technology Ministry jointly since 2018, in cooperation with dozens of ministries, public institutions, private firms, and universities.

Previously, Teknofest was held in various Turkish cities in even years and in the metropolis of Istanbul in odd years.

To mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Türkiye, the event was planned in three different provinces this year.

The first edition of the event this year was held at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport in May, welcoming 2.5 million visitors, which is a world record.

The third edition for this year will be organized in the Aegean city of Izmir from September 27 to October 1.

Ankara edition is also the seventh edition of the event in Türkiye, and the eighth edition when its international version, Azerbaijan, was included.