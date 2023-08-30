TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye's major tech event Teknofest kicks off in capital Ankara
Visitors enjoy airshows, workshops, simulation areas, and planetarium shows during the five-day event.
Türkiye's major tech event Teknofest kicks off in capital Ankara
To mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Türkiye, the event was planned in three different provinces this year. / Photo: AA
August 30, 2023

This year's second edition of Türkiye's premier technology and aerospace event Teknofest has kicked off in the capital Ankara, showcasing a broad range of high-end technological innovations.

The five-day event, which started on Wednesday, features exhibitions, workshops, airshows, competitions, and seminars.

Speaking at the event, Teknofest chairperson and Turkish Technology Team (T3) Foundation chairman of the board of trustees Selcuk Bayraktar said Türkiye was ought to extend its success in the defence sector to all fields

"How we became one of the top countries in the field of armed unmanned aerial vehicles in the world, we need to increase the number of areas where we are leaders," Bayraktar said.

He stressed the importance of the National Technology Move, a program to promote the country's technological development in many fields, adding: "We must resolutely continue this struggle that we set out with the spirit of mobilisation; I believe that my young brothers and sisters will continue to do their best for this goal."

2.5 million visitors

At Teknofest, visitors can enjoy experiencing vertical wind tunnels, and simulation areas, and attend planetarium shows.

The event has been organised by the T3 Foundation and the Turkish Industry and Technology Ministry jointly since 2018, in cooperation with dozens of ministries, public institutions, private firms, and universities.

Previously, Teknofest was held in various Turkish cities in even years and in the metropolis of Istanbul in odd years.

To mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Türkiye, the event was planned in three different provinces this year.

The first edition of the event this year was held at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport in May, welcoming 2.5 million visitors, which is a world record.

The third edition for this year will be organized in the Aegean city of Izmir from September 27 to October 1.

Ankara edition is also the seventh edition of the event in Türkiye, and the eighth edition when its international version, Azerbaijan, was included.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us