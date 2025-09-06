Streets across Gaza City have filled with families fleeing south, some packed into cars, others on donkey carts, many walking with only bags and blankets. Their destination was the central and southern parts of the enclave. Their reason was fear.

Fresh Israeli warnings of expanded ground operations and strikes on residential towers triggered another exodus, echoing the trauma of past forced displacements.

Yet even as convoys moved along al Rashid coastal road, some residents chose to remain in the city they call home.

“No option but to leave”

Abu Mohammed al Dawoudi, 47, left his Sheikh Radwan apartment with his wife and seven children after days of shelling.

“We no longer feel safe anywhere. Every hour another explosion, another tower collapsing on the people inside,” he said. “There is no choice but to flee or to die. The Israeli army spares no one.”

Though he had no clear destination, al Dawoudi gathered his family and set off south. “Even if there is no shelter waiting, we must try. Staying is no longer an option.”

Nearby, Umm Rami, 38, prepared to leave with her four children. Her husband loaded belongings onto a cart as she recalled Friday’s destruction of the Mushtaha Tower.

“We are terrified the rest of the towers will meet the same fate,” she said. “We don’t know what lies ahead in the south, but we know what staying here means.”