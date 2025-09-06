Palestinian Government Media Office in Gaza has said that 700 days of Israeli bombardment on the enclave have left nearly all of the territory’s infrastructure in ruins and inflicted losses of more than $68 billion.

In Saturday’s statement, the office said the Israeli war has resulted in the destruction of about 90 percent of Gaza’s infrastructure, alongside “systematic policies of genocide and forced displacement.”

It said that more than 73,700 people have been killed or remain missing, including over 20,000 children and 12,500 women. According to the office, 2,700 families have been completely wiped from the civil registry.

Among the dead are 1,670 medical personnel, 248 journalists, 139 civil defence members, and 173 municipal employees. More than 162,000 others have been wounded, many suffering life-changing injuries such as amputations, paralysis and loss of sight.

The office also cited the destruction of 38 hospitals, 833 mosques, and 163 educational institutions, alongside widespread damage to thousands of other public facilities.

Enforcing mass displacement