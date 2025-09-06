A Palestinian advocacy group has accused Israel of turning its prisons into “torture grounds” after authorities introduced new types of weapons to be used against detainees.

Abdullah al Zaghari, head of the Palestinian Prisoner Society, said on Saturday that the Israel Prison Service has begun equipping guards with stun guns and new forms of rubber bullets.

He warned that the move represents “a systematic escalation in repression” and puts the lives of detainees at constant risk.

“These measures amount to violations of international law and human rights standards, and testimonies show that they are already being used during raids inside prison wards,” al Zaghari said, accusing Israel of using Palestinian detainees as a “testing ground” for its weapons.

The group noted that since Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza began on October 7, 2023, more than 19,000 Palestinians have been arrested across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem. Among them are at least 585 women and 1,550 children. It also said 77 detainees have died in Israeli custody, 46 of them from Gaza.

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas also condemned the introduction of new weapons in Israeli prisons, calling it a “dangerous and systematic escalation” against defenceless detainees.