At least five killed as evacuation boat capsized in flood-hit southern Punjab, Pakistan
The disaster management authority said the boat overturned in Multan district due to strong currents but most passengers were rescued.
At least 50 people have died in floodwaters this season. / Reuters
September 6, 2025

At least five people have been killed and over a dozen rescued after a boat evacuating residents capsized in flood-hit southern Punjab province of Pakistan, the disaster agency has said.

Earlier on Saturday, relief commissioner Nabil Javed said flooding from the Ravi, Sutlej and Chenab rivers has affected more than 4,100 villages, forcing over 2 million people to flee their homes.

Authorities have set up 423 relief camps, 512 medical facilities and 432 veterinary posts to protect both people and livestock, with more than 1.5 million animals relocated. At least 50 people have died in floodwaters this season, Javed added.

Pakistan braces for more floods

Pakistan is bracing for further devastation after authorities warned of more heavy rains over the next three days in southern and central regions, while at least 15 more people died in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in the past 24 hours, officials said.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority of Sindh reported on Saturday that “heavy to very heavy” downpours are expected across Sindh, parts of Punjab and the capital Islamabad.

“Exceptionally High Flood Level will continue in River Sutlej at Ganda Singh Wala, while River Chenab at Panjnad is expected to attain High to Very High Flood Level during the next 24 hours,” the authority said.

Sindh authorities said more than 121,000 people — mainly from the vulnerable Kacha area — have already been moved to safer ground as floodwaters spread south. Punjab has evacuated an estimated 900,000 people and 600,000 animals.

For the first time in Pakistan’s 78-year history, the eastern rivers Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej have overflowed simultaneously, inundating nearly 4,000 villages and affecting more than 2 million people.

