The Turkish Women’s National Volleyball Team has made history by defeating Japan 3-1 in the semifinals of the 2025 FIVB Women’s World Championship in Bangkok, Thailand, advancing to the tournament final for the first time ever.

Japan started strong, controlling the first set with solid defense and efficient attacks to win 25-16. Türkiye responded in the second set, with Melissa Vargas and Eda Erdem Dundar leading the way as the team dominated to take it 25-17 and level the match.

Keeping up their momentum, Türkiye continued to pressure Japan in the third set, pulling ahead early and holding their lead to claim it 25-18 and move in front 2-1.

The fourth set was a thriller, with both teams trading points and the score tied at 24-24. Türkiye held its nerve in the closing moments, winning the set 27-25 to seal a 3-1 victory.

Türkiye will face either Italy or Brazil in the championship match on Sunday at 1230GMT.



