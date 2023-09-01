TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
New York seizes 'Marcus Aurelius statue' looted from Türkiye
Headless bronze statue believed to depict Roman emperor is removed from Cleveland Museum of Art amid probe into smuggling network involving antiquities looted from Bubon in southwestern Türkiye.
New York seizes 'Marcus Aurelius statue' looted from Türkiye
Türkiye, in 2012, released a list of nearly two dozen objects in the Cleveland museum’s collection that it said had been looted from Bubon and other locations. / Photo: AP Archive
September 1, 2023

A headless bronze statue believed to depict the Roman emperor and philosopher Marcus Aurelius has been ordered seized from the Cleveland Museum of Art by New York authorities investigating antiquities looted from Türkiye.

A warrant signed by a judge in Manhattan on August 14 ordered the seizure of the statue, which the museum acquired in 1986 and had been a highlight of its collection of ancient Roman art.

The warrant was secured as part of an ongoing investigation into a smuggling network involving antiquities looted from Bubon in southwestern Türkiye and trafficked through Manhattan, a spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said.

No details of the investigation were provided.

The 1.9-metre statue dates from A.D. 180 to 200 and is worth $20 million, according to the district attorney's office.

The Plain Dealer of Cleveland reported that the statue was removed from view more than two months ago and that the museum changed the description of the piece on its website, where it now calls the statue a "Draped Male Figure" instead of indicating a connection to Marcus Aurelius.

Investigation

Türkiye, in 2012, released a list of nearly two dozen objects in the Cleveland museum's collection that it said had been looted from Bubon and other locations.

Museum officials said at the time that Türkiye had provided no hard evidence of looting.

Todd Mesek, a spokesperson for the museum, said in a statement on Thursday that the museum could not comment on the Marcus Aurelius statue while it is the subject of litigation.

Mesek said the museum "takes provenance issues very seriously and reviews claims to objects in the collection carefully and responsibly."

The Manhattan District Attorney's office has worked in recent years to repatriate hundreds of objects looted from countries including Türkiye, Greece, Israel and Italy.

It was unclear who might be targeted in the investigation of the statue seized in Cleveland.

Marcus Aurelius ruled as Roman emperor from A.D. 161 to 180 and was a Stoic philosopher whose "Meditations" have been studied over the centuries.

The seized statue shows a man in flowing robes holding one hand in front of him in a regal pose.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us