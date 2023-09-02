WORLD
3 MIN READ
Senegal's opposition leader Sonko ends month-long hunger strike
Ousmane Sonko went on hunger strike last month in protest over his arrest, which leaves him ineligible for the 2024 presidential election.
Senegal's opposition leader Sonko ends month-long hunger strike
Ousmane Sonko has built up a passionate following among Senegal's disaffected young./ Photo: AP Archive
September 2, 2023

Detained Senegalese opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, an aspiring presidential candidate and head of state Macky Sall's fiercest critic, ended a hunger strike he began on July 30.

"Ousmane Sonko has just suspended his hunger strike," El Hadji Malick Ndiaye, a spokesman for his party, announced on Saturday on Facebook and X, formerly known as Twitter.

Sonko has faced a string of legal woes since 2021 he claims are aimed at keeping him out of politics.

Sonko was arrested in late July and charged with crimes including fomenting insurrection, criminal association in connection with a terrorist enterprise and undermining state security over incidents dating back to 2021.

In a separate affair, he was on June 1 sentenced in absentia to two years in prison for morally corrupting a young woman, a conviction that makes him ineligible to stand in next year's election.

After beginning the hunger protest, he was hospitalised on August 6 and then admitted to an intensive care unit, according to his lawyers and party.

Bamba Cisse, one of the lawyers representing Sonko, confirmed the end of the hunger strike.

The decision comes after several Muslim leaders urged Sonko to end his protest. In Muslim-majority Senegal, religious leaders have often helped to mediate political impasses.

RelatedSenegal opposition leader in ICU nearly three weeks into hunger strike

Sonko's health and safety

Sonko had "acceded to the request of Caliph General Serigne Mountakha Mbacke", an influential Muslim leader, to end his protest, a close aide told AFP on condition of anonymity.

The Caliph is the head of the powerful religious brotherhood the Mourides.

Sonko's lawyers and party had warned that his health had seriously deteriorated and that his life was "in danger".

Sonko has built up a passionate following among Senegal's disaffected young.

He portrays President Sall as a would-be dictator who oversees a corrupt elite. Sall's supporters retort that Sonko is sowing instability.

Senegal's Justice Minister Ismaila Madior Fall said at the end of last month that Sonko's conviction in the moral corruption case was "final", leaving him ineligible for the 2024 presidential election.

RelatedSenegal suspends internet amid tensions over arrest of opposition leader
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us