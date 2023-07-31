WORLD
2 MIN READ
Senegal suspends internet amid tensions over arrest of opposition leader
Government says internet restriction to prevent 'dissemination of hateful and subversive messages on social networks'.
Senegal suspends internet amid tensions over arrest of opposition leader
In June, the government suspended mobile phone data access for about 48 hours [Photo : Autres] / Others
July 31, 2023

The Senegalese government has announced that it has temporarily suspended access to mobile phone data to prevent the circulation of subversive messages which could undermine public order.

In a statement, the Ministry of Communication, Telecommunications and Digital Economy said mobile phone internet data is “temporarily suspended on certain periods” because of “the dissemination of hateful and subversive messages relayed on social networks".

The move came days after the arrest of opposition leader and presidential hopeful Ousmane Sonko, who is due to appear in court on Monday.

Sonko, who was arrested last week, on Sunday announced a hunger strike in custody and called on other political detainees to do the same.

He faces multiple charges including calls for insurrection, criminal association, endangering state security, conspiracy against the authority of the state, criminal association in connection with a terrorist enterprise, and theft.

In June, the government suspended mobile phone data access for about 48 hours following deadly protests over the sentencing of Sonko.

Sonko was sentenced to two years in prison in June for “corrupting youth,” which jeopardizes his presidential ambition.

His sentencing triggered violent protests in Senegal’s capital Dakar and other towns in which 16 people died and more than 350 others were injured.

Last week, a Netherlands-based cyber security company Surfshark, said six African countries imposed internet limits within their territory during the first half of 2023. These include Ethiopia, Guinea, Mauritania, Senegal, Sudan, and Tanzania.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us