Max Verstappen claims record 10th straight Formula One win at Italian GP
The 29-year-old has now won a total of 12 of this season's races and is all but certain to claim his third consecutive F1 title after breaking a record he shared with Sebastian Vettel by winning in Zandvoort last weekend.
Max Verstappen won a record-breaking 10th straight F1 win at Italian GP Auto: Formula One 2023 / Photo: AFP
September 3, 2023

Max Verstappen has won a record-breaking 10th straight Formula One race after coming out on top at the Italian Grand Prix in a show of force from Red Bull at Monza.

Reigning world champion Verstappen dominated on a beautiful Sunday in northern Italy which left Ferrari fans disappointed, with Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez finishing second ahead of home hope and pole-sitter Carlos Sainz.

Spaniard Sainz crossed more than 11 seconds back in third, unable to resist the power of Verstappen, the runaway leader of the drivers' championship.

Verstappen extended his lead on teammate Sergio Perez at the top of the drivers' standings to 145 points and also ensured that Red Bull maintained their perfect record with 14 wins from as many GPs this season.

The 29-year-old began his streak on May 7 at the Miami Grand Prix, and he's won 12 races this season. He is well on the way to his third straight championship and to breaking the single-season wins record of 15, which he set last year.

The Dutch driver made it 10 in a row in a race which was delayed by 20 minutes and cut to 51 laps after Yuki Tsunoda's Alpha-Tauri car suffered power-unit failure during the race's formation l ap.

Red Bull is unbeaten on the season, with Perez victorious in Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan earlier this year.

F1 racing continues September 17 at the Singapore Grand Prix.

RelatedVerstappen wins Dutch Grand Prix with ninth straight victory
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
