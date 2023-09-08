CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Giant refugee puppet 'Little Amal' begins journey across US
The 12-foot puppet representing a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl has become a global symbol for human rights.
Giant refugee puppet 'Little Amal' begins journey across US
Little Amal has become a global symbol for human rights. / Photo: Reuters
September 8, 2023

Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a Syrian refugee, has begun its journey across the United States.

During the trip, which started on Thursday from Boston, the puppet and its puppeteers plan to visit key places in American history to raise awareness about refugees and migration.

The puppet will visit the US Capitol, Boston Common, Joshua Tree National Park and the Edmund Pettus Bridge, among other sites, during a trek that ends on November 5 along the US-Mexico border, according to WalkWithAmal organisation.

Stops are also planned for Philadelphia, Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Detroit, Chicago, Atlanta, New Orleans; the Tennessee cities of Nashville and Memphis; the Texas cities of Austin, Houston, San Antonio and El Paso; and the California cities of Los Angeles and San Diego.

On Thursday, the puppet stopped in Boston's Chinatown neighbourhood and interacted with performers in lion dance costumes.

As the puppet walked with its puppeteers, it was accompanied by drummers and musicians, and a large crowd ended up following it to the Chinatown gate.

RelatedGiant refugee puppet 'Little Amal' parades through New York

Little hope

The giant puppet represents a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl looking for her mother who set out in search of food but never returned.

She has become a global symbol for human rights.

The name "Amal" means hope in Arabic.

Little Amal started the global journey in 2021 and visited many regions and countries, including Türkiye, the Middle East and Europe.

In 2022, Little Amal toured through New York's Times Square to raise awareness about refugees and those who seek asylum.

RelatedThe Walk with Little Amal: a puppet that shines light on refugee crisis
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us