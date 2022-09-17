WORLD
Giant refugee puppet 'Little Amal' parades through New York
Little Amal is on a 17-day tour of New York City and will visit a variety of boroughs and neighbourhoods while raising awareness about refugees.
Broadway performers and about 200 New York City students serenade Amal to calm her in bustling Times Square.
September 17, 2022

A giant refugee girl puppet, known as "Little Amal," has walked around New York City's Times Square, raising awareness of the plight of displaced children seeking safety across borders.

The 3.66 metres puppet, whose name means "hope" in Arabic, started her journey at the Syrian-Turkish border in July 2021, met with Ukrainian refugees in Europe, and will visit the city's five boroughs over the next two and a half weeks.

Amal represents a 10-year-old looking for her mother who set out in search of food and never returned, said Peter Avery, director of a theatre for the New York City Department of Education and producer of Little Amal Walks New York.

"After the Middle East and Europe, the producers of Little Amal chose New York because they said America and Europe specifically are where the 'huddled masses' are welcome, the Emma Lazarus poem," said Avery, referring to the words inscribed on the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty.

Warm welcome

Broadway performers and about 200 New York City students serenaded Amal to calm her in bustling Times Square.

"To see a little ... Syrian refugee girl being welcomed like a rock star all over the world is just so moving," said Eric Sirakian, who stars in "The Kite Runner" on Broadway.

Designed by the Handspring Puppet Company based in South Africa, Amal comes to life with the help of a puppeteer on stilts inside her bamboo frame controlling strings that create the puppet's facial expressions. Each arm is operated by a puppeteer outside.

"Little Amal's message to the world is, 'Don't forget us,'" Avery said.

READ MORE:The Walk with Little Amal: a puppet that shines light on refugee crisis

SOURCE:Reuters
