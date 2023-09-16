WORLD
3 MIN READ
Kim Jong-un discusses stronger military ties with Russian defence minister
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's extended tour of Russia's far eastern region has focused extensively on military matters amid speculation that an arms export deal could be on the table, despite Western warnings.
Historic allies, Russia and North Korea are both under rafts of global sanctions.  / Photo: Reuters
September 16, 2023

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has discussed practical issues in stepping up military cooperation with Russia's defence minister, state KCNA news agency said.

During his visit to Russia, Kim inspected Russian nuclear-capable strategic bombers, hypersonic missiles and warships on Saturday, accompanied by Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, KCNA said.

Kim and Shoigu "exchanged their constructive opinions on the practical issues arising in further strengthening the strategic and tactical coordination, cooperation and mutual exchange between the armed forces of the two countries and in the fields of their national defence and security," KCNA reported.

Kim also toured Russia's Pacific Sea Fleet equipped with strategic nuclear submarines among other military vessels, KCNA said, quoting him as praising the fleet for its contribution to peace in the region.

Earlier this month, North Korea launched its first operational "tactical nuclear attack submarine".

Possible arms deal?

Kim's extended tour of Russia's far eastern region, which began on Tuesday, has focused extensively on military matters, as evidenced by his own officer-dominated entourage, a symbolic exchange of rifles with President Vladimir Putin and a tour of a fighter jet factory in Komsomolsk-on-Amur.

Historic allies, Russia and North Korea are both under rafts of global sanctions — Moscow for its Ukraine assault, Pyongyang for its nuclear tests.

Kim's first official visit abroad since the coronavirus pandemic has fanned Western fears that Moscow and Pyongyang will defy sanctions and strike an arms deal.

Moscow is believed to be interested in buying North Korean ammunition to continue fighting in Ukraine, while Pyongyang wants Russia's help to develop its internationally condemned missile programme.

The Kremlin has said no agreement has or will be signed.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
