WORLD
2 MIN READ
North Korea's Kim visits Russia's nuclear bombers, hypersonic missiles
Russian officials showed North Korean leader Kim Jong-un how missiles were fired from Russian bombers.
North Korea's Kim visits Russia's nuclear bombers, hypersonic missiles
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu inspect Russian military aircraft put on display at Knevichi aerodrome near Vladivostok in the Primorsky region, Russia, September 16, 2023 / Photo: Reuters
September 16, 2023

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspected Russian nuclear-capable strategic bombers and hypersonic 'Kinzhal' missiles, accompanied by President Vladimir Putin's defence minister.

A smiling Kim was greeted in Russia's Knevichi on Saturday, about 50 km (30) miles from the Pacific city of Vladivostok, by Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu who saluted Kim who then inspected a guard of honour.

Shoigu then showed Kim Russia's strategic bombers — the Tu-160, Tu-95 and Tu-22M3 — which are capable of carrying nuclear weapons and form the backbone of Russia's nuclear air attack force.

"It can fly from Moscow to Japan and then back again," Shoigu told Kim of one of the aircraft.

Kim was shown asking about how the missiles were fired from the aircraft. A Russian official told him that the strategic bombers were one of the key parts of Russia's nuclear forces.

RelatedN Korea's Kim visits warplane factory at business end of Russia tour

Moscow-Russia ties to be developed

Kim on Friday inspected a Russian fighter jet factory that is under Western sanctions, part of a visit Washington and its allies fear could strengthen Russia's military in Ukraine and bolster Pyongyang's missile program.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kim discussed military matters, the war in Ukraine and deepening cooperation when they met on Wednesday.

Putin told reporters Russia was "not going to violate anything", but would keep developing relations with North Korea.

His spokesman said no agreements had been signed during Kim's visit on military issues or any other topic.

RelatedNorth Korea's Kim Jong-un visits fighter jet plant in Russia's Far East
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us