US and China, world's top two emitters, absent from UN climate meet
UN list of participants for Climate Ambition Summit shows 41 speakers that does not include China or the United States.
"I'm not sure all leaders are feeling the heat. Actions are falling abysmally short," Guterres says. / Photo: AFP
September 20, 2023

China and the United States, the world's top two emitters, will be absent from speakers at a UN climate summit after promises only to include the most ambitious.

Secretary General Antonio Guterres, announcing the summit in December, said he would make the summit "no nonsense" and include only leaders of countries with concrete plans to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.

A list released by the United Nations showed 41 speakers that did not include China or the United States.

US President Joe Biden is in New York for the United Nations and has launched sweeping legislation to reduce carbon emissions.

He has set a goal of a net-zero emissions economy by 2050, but critics say the United States has not yet taken enough action to reach the goal, especially with political opposition on climate from the rival Republican Party.

The Wednesday "Climate Ambition Summit," however, will include California, represented by Governor Gavin Newsom.

Countries invited to participate include Brazil, Canada and France, as well as the European Union.

Speakers include London Mayor Sadiq Khan but not the United Kingdom as a whole.

Non-member states and international financial institutions that will get speaking slots include Allianz, the World Bank, and the International Monetary Fund [IMF].

'Same old broken record'

Guterres said one of the aims was to spur action from countries and companies whose climate plans were not in line with the global climate target.

Addressing the General Assembly on Tuesday, he pointed to record-breaking climate chaos and said he did not want the "same old broken record" of countries waiting for others to go first.

"To all those working, marching and championing real climate action, I want you to know that you are on the right side of history and that I am with you," he said.

"I'm not sure all leaders are feeling the heat. Actions are falling abysmally short," he said in his opening remarks at the UN General Assembly.

A report released by the UN earlier this month said existing national pledges to cut emissions were insufficient to keep temperatures within the 1.5 C threshold.

More than 20 gigatonnes of further CO2 reductions were needed this decade – and global net zero by 2050 – to meet the goals.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
