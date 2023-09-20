TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Istanbul to host Turkish-African business gathering next month
The 4th Türkiye-Africa Business and Economic Forum is set for October 12-13, prioritising energy, infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare and tourism.
Istanbul to host Turkish-African business gathering next month
The trade volume between Türkiye and Africa amounted to $40.7 billion in 2022. / Photo: AA
September 20, 2023

The 4th Türkiye-Africa Business and Economic Forum is set to take place in Istanbul on October 12-13.

The two-day event, organised by the Turkish Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) in coordination with the Trade Ministry and the African Union, is expected to see 3,000 participants.

The forum with the main theme, "Addressing Challenges, Unlocking Opportunities: Building Stronger Türkiye-Africa Economic Partnerships," prioritises the energy, infrastructure, agriculture, agribusiness, healthcare, tourism, and digital marketing sectors.

The event will welcome Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and head of the African Union Azali Assoumani, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat, and Commissioner for Economic Development, Trade, Industry, and Mining at the African Union Commission (AUC) Albert Muchanga.

On the second day of the forum, Turkish and African businesswomen will share their experiences in reshaping the landscape of the business world during the Türkiye-Africa Women Leadership Dialogue.

With the participation of Wamkele Mene, secretary general of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the impact of the pan-African trade pact on trade between Türkiye and Africa will be discussed.

The trade volume between Türkiye and Africa amounted to $40.7 billion in 2022, up from $1.35 billion in 2003. The figure is projected to hit $50 billion by the end of this year.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us