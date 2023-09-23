WORLD
3 MIN READ
Azerbaijan commits to equal treatment for ethnic Armenians in Karabakh
Azerbaijan is determined to reintegrate ethnic Armenian residents of Karabakh "as equal citizens," says Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in speech to UN General Assembly.
Azerbaijan commits to equal treatment for ethnic Armenians in Karabakh
"I wish to reiterate that Azerbaijan is determined to reintegrate ethnic Armenian residents of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan as equal citizens," Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said in a speech to the UN General Assembly. / Photo: Reuters
September 23, 2023

Azerbaijan has promised to the world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly that it would ensure equal treatment for ethnic Armenians from Karabakh, which Baku swiftly retook after decades of separatist control on Tuesday.

"I wish to reiterate that Azerbaijan is determined to reintegrate ethnic Armenian residents of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan as equal citizens," Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said in a speech to the General Assembly.

Work is under way to restore electricity supplies by September 24, ethnic Armenian leaders said in a statement which also referred to "political consultations" about the future of the region.

RelatedAzerbaijan vows to ensure safety of civilians travelling from Karabakh

Meeting needs

The Azerbaijani government on Saturday sent fuel to meet the needs of the Armenian residents in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, according to the country’s presidential administration.

Fuel-loaded vehicles belonging to the Azerbaijan State Oil Company moved to the region from the Aghdam-Khankandi direction.

During the first round of talks between Azerbaijani officials and representatives of the Armenian population in Karabakh on Thursday, fuel and food were requested from the Azerbaijani government.

The Azerbaijani presidential administration had announced that fuel would be sent soon for the heating systems of kindergartens and schools, as well as emergency medical services and fire services in the regions where the Armenian population lives.

Azerbaijan on Wednesday suspended its counter-terrorism measures, a day after they were launched to disarm Armenian forces in Karabakh and uphold the 2020 trilateral peace agreement.

Relations between Baku and Yerevan have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

In the fall of 2020, Azerbaijan liberated several cities, villages, and settlements from Armenian occupation during 44 days of clashes. The war ended with a Russia-brokered cease-fire, and talks for normalization of ties began.

RelatedKarabakh militants set to lay down arms under deal with Azerbaijan
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us