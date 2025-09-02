WORLD
3 min read
India is out to take 'revenge' on Azerbaijan at global forums over ties with Pakistan: Aliyev
Azerbaijani president, Pakistani prime minister discuss trade and economic cooperation on the sidelines of SCO summit in China's Tianjin city.
India is out to take 'revenge' on Azerbaijan at global forums over ties with Pakistan: Aliyev
Baku prioritises "brotherhood" in its ties with Islamabad, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev says. / Reuters
September 2, 2025

India is seeking to take "revenge" on Azerbaijan at international organisations due to Baku's support for Pakistan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said.

Aliyev made the remarks on Monday during a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin, where leaders had gathered to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, according to the Azerbaijani presidency.

Sharif thanked Aliyev on behalf of the Pakistani people and government for what he called Azerbaijan's solidarity during the April-May military confrontation with India, in which Pakistan shot down multiple Indian jets, including Rafales

He also underlined the importance of the trilateral Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Pakistan format, recalling his previous visits to Baku.

Aliyev congratulated Pakistan on what he described as its victory over India and stressed that, despite New Delhi's actions in international forums, Azerbaijan prioritises "brotherhood" in its ties with Islamabad.

He added that his country is taking steps to implement the outcomes of trilateral meetings and highlighted the role of United States President Donald Trump in advancing Azerbaijani-American relations, noting the importance of his recent visit to Washington.

RelatedTRT World - Erdogan meets Aliyev, Pashinyan on SCO Summit sidelines in China

Strategic alignment

The two leaders also discussed expanding trade and economic cooperation within the Azerbaijani-Pakistani intergovernmental commission.

Sharif congratulated Aliyev on progress in the peace process with Armenia, which the Azerbaijani leader said was vital for ensuring lasting stability in the South Caucasus.

Aliyev has repeatedly emphasised that Azerbaijan's partnership with Pakistan is rooted in close political, cultural and strategic ties.

In recent years, Islamabad and Baku have expanded cooperation in defence, trade and regional security.

Recommended

India, meanwhile, has reportedly been accelerating arms sales to Armenia in what analysts view as part of a broader effort to counter the growing strategic alignment between Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Pakistan, South China Morning Post reported.

Defence ties between New Delhi and Yerevan have been growing steadily since 2020.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye, Pakistan to keep cooperating against Israel's genocidal policy in Gaza: Erdogan

Armenia-Pakistan ties

On the sidelines of the SCO summit on Sunday, Armenia and Pakistan made a formal announcement of establishing diplomatic relations.

Pakistan had not established diplomatic ties with Armenia due to the latter's occupation of Karabakh, a territory of Azerbaijan, with which it enjoys close ties.

Baku and Yerevan, however, are now edging closer to resolving their decades-long dispute.

Most of Karabakh was liberated by Azerbaijan during a 44-day war in the fall of 2020, which concluded with a Russian-brokered ceasefire that paved the way for talks on normalisation and border demarcation.

In September 2023, Azerbaijan established full sovereignty over the region after separatist forces capitulated.

Following Türkiye’s efforts, Baku and Yerevan reached a consensus on a peace agreement in March. Earlier this month, the leaders of the two former Soviet states signed a US-brokered deal aimed at ending the conflict during a meeting with Trump.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Dutch government vows rapid ban on goods from illegal Israeli settlements
Row erupts as EU parliament refuses tribute to US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk
Spain's sports minister calls for ban on Israeli teams, citing 'double standards'
Current Gaza aid distribution run by mercenaries, 'anti-Muslim gangsters': UNRWA
Qatar launches legal action against Israeli attack on Doha
UK ambassador to US Mandelson fired over Epstein ties: report
Syria says it arrested ‘Hezbollah cell’ in Damascus countryside
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hundreds of children bear brunt of Afghan earthquake as parents die
Nineteen terrorists killed in northwestern region: Pakistan military
Poland restricts airspace after suspected Russian drones breach border
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria
India to Russia: Stop recruiting our citizens for Ukraine war
Abductions of aid workers double in 2025 as violence escalates in South Sudan
Investigation underway into deadly gas tanker explosion in Mexico City
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us