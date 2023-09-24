WORLD
Train crash in eastern Pakistan injures at least 30
The majority of the injured passengers received treatment at the train station, while those with severe injuries were transported to the hospital.
Such accidents are common in Pakistan where railways suffer from decades-old signal systems and tracks. / Photo: AP Archive
September 24, 2023

A passenger train collided with another already parked and carrying goods in eastern Pakistan, injuring at least 30 passengers, five of them seriously, officials said.

Railway authorities suspended the driver of the Lahore-bound passenger train, his assistant and two of the ground staff for negligence as an investigation has been opened, said top railways official Shahid Aziz on Sunday.

Aziz said the incident happened in Shaikhupura district near Qila Sattar Shah station early morning as the passenger train which left Mianwali for Lahore was directed to the track where the goods train was already parked.

He said most of the injured were treated at the train station, but those with serious injuries were moved to hospital and the tracks were quickly cleared.

Such accidents are common in Pakistan where railways suffer from decades-old signal systems and tracks.

Rescue efforts are ongoing at the accident site with a large number of ambulances and search and rescue teams dispatched.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
